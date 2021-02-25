Mattoon to work on reducing city budget deficit

"The costs continue to escalate," Wright said. "I don't know what is growing faster, the health insurance or the pension costs."

During the candidate forum on Sunday at the Mattoon Moose Lodge, City Council member Rick Hall said he is hopeful that state legislators will approve pension reform legislation in the future and ease the financial burden on municipalities.

Gill said the city will hold at least one more work session, likely in March, before the budget proposal is sent to the council for a final vote at its April 20 meeting. He said whatever deficit is left then will need to be covered by the city's emergency reserve fund, which has been used for this purpose on occasion in recent years.