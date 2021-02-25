Mattoon to work on reducing city budget deficit

MATTOON — The Mattoon City Council will hold a work session Friday as part of efforts to reduce an estimated $276,000 deficit in the upcoming 2021-22 city budget proposal.
City Administrator Kyle Gill said officials will discuss health insurance, pensions and other major costs behind the deficit during the work session 8 a.m. in City Hall, 208 N. 19th St. He said the city is projecting $19.2 million in revenues and $19.5 million in expenses for the coming fiscal year.
"Hopefully, we can whittle that down," said Finance Director Beth Wright of the deficit. The city may need to cover part of the deficit with its emergency reserves fund, which will be supplemented by federal COVID-19 relief funding.
Personnel costs have grown over the years to comprise 80% of the city's annual budget, Wright said. In particular, she said 100% of the city's annual property tax revenue is now needed to cover police and fire pension costs followed by Mattoon Public Library operating costs.
Wright said she anticipates that the city's costs for meeting pension obligations and for providing self-insured health insurance coverage for employees and retirees will increase by a total of $560,000 in 2021-22.
"The costs continue to escalate," Wright said. "I don't know what is growing faster, the health insurance or the pension costs."
During the candidate forum on Sunday at the Mattoon Moose Lodge, City Council member Rick Hall said he is hopeful that state legislators will approve pension reform legislation in the future and ease the financial burden on municipalities.
Gill said the city will hold at least one more work session, likely in March, before the budget proposal is sent to the council for a final vote at its April 20 meeting. He said whatever deficit is left then will need to be covered by the city's emergency reserve fund, which has been used for this purpose on occasion in recent years.
The current 2020-21 budget had been projected to be balanced as it comes to an end but will now have a surplus due to a remaining $765,000 in federal COVID-19 relief funding that the city received from the state, Gill said. The city will shift this funding to its emergency reserves, he said.
Regarding COVID-19, Gill said the city had anticipated a big decrease in sales tax revenue due to economic disruptions caused by the pandemic. Gill said hotel/motel tax revenue, which helps fund tourism events in Mattoon, did decrease by one-third due to COVID-19, but sales tax revenue only dipped slightly and then climbed back up.
"It's done better than what anyone projected," Gill said. He noted it also has helped that, under a new state law, municipalities have started receiving shared tax revenue from online purchases made locally.
Access to City Hall is limited due to the pandemic. Those wishing to attend the meeting virtually can visit https://bit.ly/MattoonCC210226; meeting number (access code): 182 667 8485; meeting password: 20819.