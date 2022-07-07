Mattoon tornado siren activated as part of test

MATTOON — A tornado siren was activated Thursday afternoon in Mattoon, but it was only a test, not an emergency.

When sirens were activated Tuesday a part of the monthly check to make sure they were in working order, it was noticed that part of a siren was not working properly, said Jim Hilgenberg, director of the Coles County Emergency Management Agency.

A repair company worked Thursday morning to fix the siren and then briefly tested the siren.

The Coles County Emergency Management Agency ensures the city that there is nothing to be alarmed about with the short siren test.