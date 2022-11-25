 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Mattoon Township road closure announced

MATTOON —  Coles County Road 300 E between 900 N and 1000 N will be closed on Monday, Nov. 28. officials said.

Mattoon Township Road Commissioner Ernest Chupp said crews will be repairing a guardrail on a bridge.

