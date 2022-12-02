Mattoon trust awards $23,000 to nature center, dog park, Santa house

MATTOON — A total of $23,000 has been awarded to enhance the new Mattoon Community Dog Park, the Douglas-Hart Nature Center, and the recently restored Tyler Ross Jones Santa House.

Representatives of the Mattoon Community Trust presented this grant funding to the three projects Wednesday afternoon during a gathering at the downtown office of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, which administers this trust.

Chamber Executive Director Ed Dowd said a $9,000 grant will go to the Douglas-Hart Nature Center, 2204 Dewitt Ave East, for making renovations to the area next to the visitor center where community members can observe birds in their natural habitat.

An $8,000 grant will go to the dog park that opened in early October in the 200 block of Shelby Avenue, on 2.4-acres in the city's youth sports Roundhouse Complex. Dowd said this grant will help with phase two of the park, including development of water stations for dogs and their owners. He said the dog park committee is also working toward eventually constructing a picnic pavilion and restrooms.

Dowd said the Santa House committee received $6,000 for maintenance to this recently restored city outbuilding that is once again hosting children's visits with Santa as it did in past decades downtown. Mattoon residents Bob and Judy Jones sponsored the restoration in memory of their son, Tyler, who passed away at age 26 on March 5, 2005.

The Santa House has been placed at the Third Street entrance to Peterson Park next to the Lightworks display for the Christmas season. The house has a regular schedule for Santa and and Mrs. Claus to visit with children and dogs there, with hours and dates posted on the city of Mattoon, Illinois - Lightworks and Tyler Ross Jones Santa House at Lightworks pages on Facebook.

"Next year, they plan to make the house fully mobile so they can go from event to event during the holiday season," Dowd said.

The trust was established with $156,000 bequeathed from the estate of local philanthropist Carrie Young "to provide funds for the betterment of the community of the city of Mattoon, Illinois and for the benefit of its residents."

Dowd said the interest accrued from Young's initial donation has enabled the trust to distribute more than $775,000 in grant funding to 66 different organizations since its inception in 1984, noting that the account has a balance of $400,000. He said this year's allocation of accrued interest once again reflects Young's interests.

"She had a special place in her heart for parks and recreation," Dowd said.