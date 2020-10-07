Mattoon woman featured in Hungry Girl magazine

Kelly said she also has more energy now when teaching her third-graders in Shelbyville. She said this energy has been this particularly helpful during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Kelly is teaching in person for her class at Main Street Elementary, plus remotely for 20-30 second- and third-graders whose families are using that option as a precaution.

To teach remotely, Kelly said she sets aside time during her lunch and other breaks in the day and during the evening at home. Kelly said establishing relationships with students in class is a lot easier than online, but it is working. She said the experience this year with the coronavirus has been a great lesson in empathy for her and her students.

"We have all been through the same thing together," Kelly said of the pandemic.

Kelly said she also teaches her students to have a "growth mindset" by accepting responsibility for their circumstances and believing they can change them, something she strives to follow in her own life.