Mattoon woman used registration plates stolen from dealership, police say

MATTOON — Police arrested a Mattoon woman on Wednesday for driving a vehicle with registration plates that had been stolen from a car dealership and for drug and alcohol offenses, authories said.
A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that the 31-year-old woman was arrested on preliminary charges of use of stolen registration plates, obstructing justice, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle, driving while license revoked, and illegal transportation of alcohol.
The department reported that the arrest occurred when police stopped the vehicle she was operating for traffic violations at approximately 1 p.m. in the 300 block of Lakeland Boulevard. The charges alleged that the woman provided police with a false name but was subsequently identified and found to be operating the vehicle with a revoked drivers license.
According to police, they also found the plates on the vehicle had been stolen from a car dealership that the woman had recently visited. Police said a search of the vehicle revealed she was in possession of open alcohol, cannabis, and meth.
Following the woman's arrest, she was taken to the Coles County jail. The Coles County State's Attorney's Office will review the arrest report and make a determination on filing charges in court.