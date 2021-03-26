Mattoon woman used registration plates stolen from dealership, police say

MATTOON — Police arrested a Mattoon woman on Wednesday for driving a vehicle with registration plates that had been stolen from a car dealership and for drug and alcohol offenses, authories said.

A Mattoon Police Department press release reported that the 31-year-old woman was arrested on preliminary charges of use of stolen registration plates, obstructing justice, possession of methamphetamine, unlawful possession of cannabis in a vehicle, driving while license revoked, and illegal transportation of alcohol.