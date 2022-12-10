 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
COMMUNITY
ONE-STOP CHRISTMAS

Mattoon's One Stop Community Christmas serves over 1,000 families

Annual event provides gifts for over 1,100 families

  • 0

MATTOON — An army of volunteers assembled a mountain of donated supplies this year in preparation for distributing these items to more than 1,100 families in need on Saturday during the annual One Stop Community Christmas.

Families from Coles and the surrounding six counties were set to arrive throughout the day for the distribution in Lake Land College’s West Building, which was transformed Friday night into the equivalent of a big-box retail store. Check-in took place in the cavernous agricultural training center. 

Shopping carts ready

Long rows of shopping carts are shown Friday night stretching down a hallway in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday. 

"They get paired up with personal shoppers with carts ready to take them shopping," said One Stop committee member Jennifer Lape on Friday. She noted Rural King and others donated black garbage bags for each family. "That way they keep the presents out of sight so their kids can't see them."

Toy room

Pictured, from the left, are Immaculate Conception Catholic Church volunteers Pat Conner, Teresa Metzger and Tami Diepholz working Friday night to prepare toys for distribution to families in need during the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday n Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon.

Volunteer Tami Diepholz, among those sorting toys Friday, said she has helped at One Stop for more than seven years with fellow parishioners from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon.

"It's so rewarding the day of the event to see the look on their faces when they get to come in and pick out toys for their children that they probably wouldn't be able to get otherwise," Diepholz said.

Toys on the move

Consolidated Communications volunteer Ken Ratliff of Mattoon is shown Friday night using a forklift to move a pallet full of toys down a hallway in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday.

Volunteer Ken Ratliff from Consolidated Communications used a pallet jack Friday to move boxes of toys through the West Building to the company's distribution table.

Consolidated volunteer Jessi Biggs said employees collected donations and held fundraisers, including a trivia night organized by Ratliff, to help buy more than 2,000 needed toys for ages 5 to 9. She said her youngest child is in that range, so she knows what toys are popular and has fun shopping for One Stop's children.

Knotted fleece blankets

Eastern Illinois University graduate student Victoria Tegge is shown Friday night looking over stacks of knotted fleece blankets that student volunteers assembled in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon.

Other supplies included approximately 8,000 pairs of underwear gathered by the Mattoon Kiwanis Club, more than 5,600 pairs of socks collected by the Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, and nearly 2,000 knotted fleeced blankets assembled by Eastern Illinois University student volunteers.

"We have probably 40 to 45 patterns of blanket fabric to choose from. We try to make sure we have a good variety," said Crystal Brown, associate director of civic engagement and volunteerism at EIU.

Pajama table

Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center volunteers Karen Niemerg, Megan Sherman and Spencer Bailey are shown Friday night sorting children's pajamas for distribution at the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon.

Lape said the volunteers loaded pallets of donated supplies from trucks into the West Building with the help of a forklift, loaned out for the third year in a row by RentX Tools & Equipment of Mattoon.

These items included hygiene and household cleaning supplies; diapers and pull-up pants; pajamas for all ages; books and toys for ages infant through teens; and boxes of turkeys, hams and sides for family Christmas dinners.

First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust volunteer Bonnie Heaton said she appreciates that One Stop serves entire families from children to adults. She said First Mid's fundraising, such La Luna food truck visits to branch locations, helped them acquire nearly 1,400 toys for ages 10 to 13.

"On Veterans Day, our employees get together and go shopping for the majority of our toys," Heaton said.

Sorting toys

First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust volunteers Tanya Webb, Tanya Hendrix and Amanda Ramsey are shown Friday night sorting toys in Lake Land College's West Building in Mattoon in preparation for the annual One Stop Community Christmas on Saturday.

Mattoon First Baptist Church volunteer Kim Henness said she helped stock the church's board and card game table at an extended Black Friday sale on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Walmart. She said it was less hectic than Black Friday and yielded three carts of games for her team of "elves" to distribute.

Event organizers encourage the community to look out for sales after Christmas to help supply the 2023 wrapping paper table, which is one of the final stops before families finish their One Stop visit with the help of "Happy Haulers" volunteers.

"They will take the items out to their cars and help the families get in their cars," Lape said.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

