Mattoon's One Stop Community Christmas serves over 1,000 families

MATTOON — An army of volunteers assembled a mountain of donated supplies this year in preparation for distributing these items to more than 1,100 families in need on Saturday during the annual One Stop Community Christmas.

Families from Coles and the surrounding six counties were set to arrive throughout the day for the distribution in Lake Land College’s West Building, which was transformed Friday night into the equivalent of a big-box retail store. Check-in took place in the cavernous agricultural training center.

"They get paired up with personal shoppers with carts ready to take them shopping," said One Stop committee member Jennifer Lape on Friday. She noted Rural King and others donated black garbage bags for each family. "That way they keep the presents out of sight so their kids can't see them."

Volunteer Tami Diepholz, among those sorting toys Friday, said she has helped at One Stop for more than seven years with fellow parishioners from Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Mattoon.

"It's so rewarding the day of the event to see the look on their faces when they get to come in and pick out toys for their children that they probably wouldn't be able to get otherwise," Diepholz said.

Volunteer Ken Ratliff from Consolidated Communications used a pallet jack Friday to move boxes of toys through the West Building to the company's distribution table.

Consolidated volunteer Jessi Biggs said employees collected donations and held fundraisers, including a trivia night organized by Ratliff, to help buy more than 2,000 needed toys for ages 5 to 9. She said her youngest child is in that range, so she knows what toys are popular and has fun shopping for One Stop's children.

Other supplies included approximately 8,000 pairs of underwear gathered by the Mattoon Kiwanis Club, more than 5,600 pairs of socks collected by the Alpha Upsilon Chapter of Epsilon Sigma Alpha, and nearly 2,000 knotted fleeced blankets assembled by Eastern Illinois University student volunteers.

"We have probably 40 to 45 patterns of blanket fabric to choose from. We try to make sure we have a good variety," said Crystal Brown, associate director of civic engagement and volunteerism at EIU.

Lape said the volunteers loaded pallets of donated supplies from trucks into the West Building with the help of a forklift, loaned out for the third year in a row by RentX Tools & Equipment of Mattoon.

These items included hygiene and household cleaning supplies; diapers and pull-up pants; pajamas for all ages; books and toys for ages infant through teens; and boxes of turkeys, hams and sides for family Christmas dinners.

First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust volunteer Bonnie Heaton said she appreciates that One Stop serves entire families from children to adults. She said First Mid's fundraising, such La Luna food truck visits to branch locations, helped them acquire nearly 1,400 toys for ages 10 to 13.

"On Veterans Day, our employees get together and go shopping for the majority of our toys," Heaton said.

Mattoon First Baptist Church volunteer Kim Henness said she helped stock the church's board and card game table at an extended Black Friday sale on Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Walmart. She said it was less hectic than Black Friday and yielded three carts of games for her team of "elves" to distribute.

Event organizers encourage the community to look out for sales after Christmas to help supply the 2023 wrapping paper table, which is one of the final stops before families finish their One Stop visit with the help of "Happy Haulers" volunteers.

"They will take the items out to their cars and help the families get in their cars," Lape said.

Close 1 of 6 Baby Jack (copy) Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left. Tunnel of lights (copy) Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26. Lightworks dinosaurs Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks. Victorian family The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background. Lightworks 2 (copy) Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks. Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy) Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Photos: 2022 Mattoon Lightworks Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park.