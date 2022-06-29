McClure claims Republican nomination in new 54th Senate District

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
State Sen. Steve McClure took three out of 10 counties in the new 54th Senate District to easily outdistance challenger Don Debolt for the Republican nomination.

McClure finished Tuesday’s primary with an unofficial 17,925 votes to DeBolt’s 12,050 votes. The vast district includes all or parts of Macon, Shelby, Christian, Moultrie, Effingham and Cumberland, as well as Menard, Macoupin, Sangamon and Montgomery counties.

There is no declared Democratic candidate. McClure has served in the Senate since 2019.

Contact Scott Perry at (217) 421-7976. Follow him on Twitter: @scottperry66

