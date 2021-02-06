McLean County rolling out new vaccine signup system next week

BLOOMINGTON — A new vaccine signup system should be coming to McLean County by the end of next week.
The McLean County Health Department has been working alongside county IT workers to replace SignUp Genius, a mass notification system that, while successful in a rollout under Phase 1A, reached its capacity when the county moved to Phase 1B.
The switch to a new system will "assist the public in knowing how to register for vaccination clinics when the time is appropriate," MCHD Public Affairs Specialist Marianne Manko said Friday.
"If you signed up using SignUp Genius and provided an email, you're going to be also receiving an email in the next week with a link to enroll into a new contact system," she added.
MCHD will receive 2,400 doses of vaccine next week, which prompted the department and Carle BroMenn to open registration Friday morning for an additional clinic on Feb. 12.
About 17,000 vaccines have been given out in the county, MCHD reported Friday.
Data from the Illinois Department of Public Health shows that around 3,300 people in the county have gotten both shots, which the state considers "fully vaccinated."
COVID-19 update
MCHD also reported on Friday that the number of new confirmed COVID-19 cases has dropped in the past week.
There were 250 cases of coronavirus since Jan. 29; prior to that, MCHD reported 366 new cases from Jan. 22 to 29.
People in their 20s made up the largest age group of those who tested positive in the past week, with 69 cases coming from that demographic.
MCHD reported the following age breakdown of cases:
- Ages 1-17 — 31 cases
- Ages 18-19 — 35 cases
- People in their 20s — 69 cases
- 30s — 33
- 40s — 23
- 50s — 21
- 60s — 25
- 70s — 10
- 80s — 2
- 90s — 1
- 100s — 0
MCHD announced 41 additional cases of COVID-19 Friday, pushing the total of confirmed cases since the pandemic began last year to 14,018.
McLean County's rolling, seven-day positivity rate dropped to 3.7% as of Thursday.
The number of hospitalized McLean County residents dropped to 17 on Friday, although county hospitals reported nearly all total beds are in use (91%).
No additional deaths were reported.