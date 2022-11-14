 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Meal, trivia night to raise money for Mattoon homeless shelter van

  • 0

MATTOON — The Haven homeless shelter will hold a ham and beans drive through dinner Wednesday and a Trivia Night event Saturday to raise money for its planned transportation program for shelter guests.

Volunteers will serve ham, beans and cornbread, prepared by Haven board President Jason Duhamell, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the shelter, 1812 Western Ave., as part of national Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week. There will be no set price for the meals, but monetary donations will be accepted.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Mattoon Moose Lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave., where baked goods and drinks will be available for purchase. Eight-member teams are being signed up for the event, with participation at $10 per person. Participants can sign up by calling the Haven at 217-234-7237.

"All of the funds from the two events will be directed to our new transportation program," said Executive Director Chris Davis, adding that the nonprofit organization plans to purchase a seven-person van to take guests to medical visits and other appointments. "This is going to give us the opportunity to better serve our guests."

The Haven can host up to 27 overnight guests if its two family bedrooms are filled to capacity. Davis said the shelter is typically full and currently has 25 guests. Davis said donations of toiletries are always needed for the shelter and volunteers are always needed to help cook meals for the Haven's community kitchen, which serves takeout meals to anyone in need at noon-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. daily.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

GIVING BACK

The JG-TC is collecting information from local nonprofits to assist with their fundraising efforts as part of national Giving Tuesday. To get your group included, submit our online form at bit.ly/jgtcgiving

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Study: Americans are lonelier than ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News