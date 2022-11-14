Meal, trivia night to raise money for Mattoon homeless shelter van

MATTOON — The Haven homeless shelter will hold a ham and beans drive through dinner Wednesday and a Trivia Night event Saturday to raise money for its planned transportation program for shelter guests.

Volunteers will serve ham, beans and cornbread, prepared by Haven board President Jason Duhamell, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the shelter, 1812 Western Ave., as part of national Hunger & Homelessness Awareness Week. There will be no set price for the meals, but monetary donations will be accepted.

Trivia Night will be held at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19, at the Mattoon Moose Lodge, 1212 Broadway Ave., where baked goods and drinks will be available for purchase. Eight-member teams are being signed up for the event, with participation at $10 per person. Participants can sign up by calling the Haven at 217-234-7237.

"All of the funds from the two events will be directed to our new transportation program," said Executive Director Chris Davis, adding that the nonprofit organization plans to purchase a seven-person van to take guests to medical visits and other appointments. "This is going to give us the opportunity to better serve our guests."

The Haven can host up to 27 overnight guests if its two family bedrooms are filled to capacity. Davis said the shelter is typically full and currently has 25 guests. Davis said donations of toiletries are always needed for the shelter and volunteers are always needed to help cook meals for the Haven's community kitchen, which serves takeout meals to anyone in need at noon-1 p.m. and 6-7 p.m. daily.