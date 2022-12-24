Mattoon JROTC gift wrapping at mall is annual tradition

MATTOON — As the days and hours of each Christmas season tick down, last-minute shoppers at the Cross County Mall have long been able to get time-saving help with their gift wrapping.

JROTC cadets from Mattoon High School have operated a gift-wrapping station as a fundraiser for more than 20 years now at the mall. Their 2022 station debuted in mid-December and was scheduled to to serve shoppers through 4 p.m. Christmas Eve.

"I joined JROTC because of the Christmas wrapping. It's one of my favorite things. I love it," said senior A.J. Reeley on Friday. The cadet major was introduced to this station by an older cousin, JROTC alumnus Devan Reeley. "He used to bring me here when I was little, so I have been doing this for a long time."

Reeley said the station presents fun challenges, such as wrapping a skateboard. She said hearing customers say "Thank you" and "Merry Christmas" and listening to the holiday music on the mall's speaker system helps bring home the Christmastime feeling.

Those customers include shoppers who have purchased presents at the mall just beforehand and familiar faces who annually bring stacks of collected presents from home to the wrapping station.

"A lot of people, they wait for the Christmas wrapping. They will bring carts of presents. Some people will come back every single year," Reeley said.

The station is typically located at the west end of the mall concourse near the interior entrance to the west anchor store, now the new Dunham's Sports store that opened in July. It is staffed by the cadets, led by JROTC instructor and retired Army Sgt. 1st Class Todd Stokes, and by their parents.

JROTC senior Ian Pearcy, a cadet first lieutenant, said the station offers customers approximately 20 types of paper, boxes for clothing, and many experienced gift wrappers.

Pearcy said his experience, including with tricky-to-wrap round candles from the adjacent Bath & Body Works, has led to him becoming the designated wrapper for many of his family's presents at home.

"I have definitely gotten better with time. It's also helped me a lot with making a lot of good memories," Pearcy said, adding he particularly enjoys how the cadets work together during busy Christmas Eves. "It's like a perfect series of motions where everyone is wrapping presents and giving them to the customers."

Reeley also said Christmas Eve is usually their busiest day, but wondered how the frigid weather brought by the recent winter storm might affect that last day of the season at the gift wrapping station.

"It's kind of slowed down recently because people are afraid to get out on the roads," Reeley said.

Donations given by customers who have their presents wrapped go to help support JROTC's program needs. That includes equipment and competition travel costs for the drill, rifle, and Raiders physical training teams.

"It is one of our biggest fundraisers for the entire year," Reeley said.

Close 1 of 6 Baby Jack (copy) Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left. Tunnel of lights (copy) Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26. Lightworks dinosaurs Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks. Victorian family The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background. Lightworks 2 (copy) Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks. Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy) Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season. Photos: 2022 Mattoon Lightworks Here are several photos from the 2022 Mattoon Lightworks display of illuminated Christmas decorations at Peterson Park. 1 of 6 Baby Jack (copy) Baby Jack the donkey and co-owner Brandon Eaton of Cooks Mills, at center, during Pleasant Grove Baptist Church's live nativity display on Nov. 25 at Mattoon Lightworks at Peterson Park. Evelyn Weber and Travis Whitaker are standing to the left. Tunnel of lights (copy) Lightworks visitors got to see the Christmas decorations, including the tunnel of lights, by foot during the annual opening night walk through event at 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 17. Lightworks was then set be open for driving tours every evening through Dec. 26. Lightworks dinosaurs Illuminated dinosaurs have long been a favorite decoration with children of all ages at Mattoon Lightworks. Victorian family The Victorian era family trimming a Christmas tree is one of the many decorations at Mattoon Lightworks in Peterson Park. St. John's Lutheran Church and School can be seen in the background. Lightworks 2 (copy) Workers set up the silhouette of a giant dog wearing a Santa Claus hat that is part of the Mars Petcare-sponsored decoration at Mattoon Lightworks. Tyler Ross Jones Santa House (copy) Pictured, from the left, are Garth Jones and his parents, Bob and Judy Jones, in front of the Tyler Ross Jones Santa House. The Joneses have restored the Santa House in memory of their son, Tyler. The house has been placed in front of the Lightworks display at Peterson Park to host visits with Santa Claus during the Christmas season.