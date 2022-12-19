Coles County group helps veterans at Christmastime, throughout year

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
MATTOON — Veterans at local senior living facilities recently received visitors bringing presents and Christmas cheer via the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition.

"They really came through for us. Every one of our veterans got something and they all loved it," said Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center Activity Director Feleicia Krusely. She said talking with the volunteers was especially helpful for the veterans who do not have any family. "They don't get a lot of visits throughout the year."

Coalition President John Geib said the nonprofit group, which formed in 2017, is pleased with how its annual Christmas Treats for the Veterans has gone this year and now is seeking volunteers to keep the visits to veterans going in coming months as part of its Hero's 6 program.

Volunteer family

Janelle Muchow of Mattoon and her daughter, Janelle, staple gift bags for veterans closed during a Coles County Veterans Support Coalition volunteer event Friday evening at Elevate in Mattoon.

Geib, a U.S. Army Veteran who served in Vietnam, said the coalition wants to fully resume its program of having volunteers go to local senior living facilities at least once a month. This practice was curtailed during the quarantining and other stepped-up public health measures of the COVID-19 pandemic. 

"After COVID-19 hit us, it really shut us down," Geib said of the Hero's 6 program site visits. He added that prospective volunteers can contact him at 1-847-426-4342 or fellow coalition member Connie Jones at 1-847-612-2547, or email them at info@colescountyveterans.org.

The Veterans Support Coalition's office is located in Mattoon at the Elevate entrepreneur center, where volunteers gathered Friday evening to pack the Christmas gift bags.

Gift bags for veterans

Debbie Watson of Bolingbrook, at left, and Teresa Geib of Charleston staple gift bags for veterans closed during a Coles County Veterans Support Coalition volunteer event Friday evening at Elevate in Mattoon.

Geib said each gift bag included a blanket, hand-held poker game, honey buns, cookies, candy canes, and other snacks, plus Christmas cards collected by the Charleston Carnegie Public Library for the veterans.

The bags were delivered on Saturday to approximately 50 veterans at Heritage Woods of Charleston, Mattoon Rehabilitation, and Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home and Palm Terrace in Mattoon. Geib said it was great to visit with the veterans in person, when possible, while making the deliveries.

"Just putting a smile on their faces and letting them know they are not forgotten was wonderful," said Geib, noting that many of them get few visitors. He said the coalition also arranges for them to get sub sandwiches, new decks of playing cards and more around Veterans Day every year.

Merry Christmas, veterans

Amaria Watson of Bolingbrook, at left, and Kassi Waggle of Mattoon staple gift bags for veterans closed during a Coles County Veterans Support Coalition volunteer event Friday evening at Elevate in Mattoon.

The coalition purchases items for veterans with the help of various fundraisers, including a booth at Bagelfest and an annual trivia night event. Monetary donations are accepted at Coles County Veterans Support Coalition, 700 Broadway Ave. East No. 8, in Mattoon.

Geib said the fundraising also supports Mess Hall meals with guest speakers and REBOOT Recovery trauma healing session for veterans and their spouses. The coalition helps veterans in financial need by providing rent and utility assistance and grocery and gas gift cards, as well, following background checks.

"We let veterans know there are people out there who want to help. All they need to do is ask," Geib said. 

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861.

LEARN MORE

For more information about Coles County Veterans Support Coalition, go to veteranssupportcoalition.com.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

