Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

OAKLAND — Military service members returning from the Vietnam War were sometimes spat upon and yelled at during that contentious era.

Army veteran Tom Davis said he did not experience such hostile responses as he and other young local service members arrived back in Oakland, but he did encounter a frustrating silence from many fellow community members.

"I was ignored. They were not mean to me. They just didn't talk to me," Davis said, adding that he soon resolved not to discuss his Vietnam service in his hometown at that time.

In contrast to that silence more than 50 years ago, Davis and other Oakland-area Vietnam veterans were greeted by enthusiastic applause late Saturday morning from a crowd that filled the town square. They were there for the dedication of Oakland's first monument specifically for Vietnam.

The monument was overdue but very nice to see, Davis said as he shared the experience of the dedication ceremony with his extended family in this northeast Coles County town.

Davis' nephew, Oakland native Lance Craft, held aloft during the ceremony a portrait of his father, Army Vietnam veteran Ronnie Craft, who died in 2015.

Ronnie Craft, who was well known locally for owning the former Oakland Pizza Shack, is now listed on the monument along with his brother-in-law, Davis, and all of the other Oakland-area veterans who served in Vietnam or in the service during that era.

The monument includes the name of Marine Pfc. Donnie Joe Clough of Hindsboro, the only Oakland-area service member to be killed in Vietnam. He was killed in action on Sept. 9, 1969.

During Saturday's ceremony, members of Clough's extended family were presented with honors in his memory. State Rep. Chris Miller, R-Oakland, also announced that a section of Illinois Route 133 in Hindsboro, in southeast Douglas County, has been named the Pfc. Donnie J. Clough Memorial Highway.

Vietnam veteran Paul Trenn of Michigan, who served with Clough, spoke at the ceremony, where he was also honored. He said the young Hindsboro man joined his squad as a replacement in January 1969 on a mountaintop in South Vietnam and soon bonded with him and two other Marines.

"Over the next eight months, the four of us developed a special bond that only those in combat know. We probably put a boot print in every square foot of Quang Nam province. That bond was special," Trenn said of his friend, who was killed in an ambush while their squad was on patrol at night.

Oakland resident Linda Taber, the Oakland VFW post, and other community members helped raise money for a memorial to honor all of the local Vietnam veterans.

That black polished granite monument, patterned after the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Washington, D.C., has been installed at the northeast corner of the town square.

After Saturday's dedication ceremony, many Vietnam veterans walked over to the monument to read the list of names and have their photos taken with this stone. Those veterans included Oakland native Sandra Duckworth Shockley, who served in the Air Force during the Vietnam War era.

"It's beautiful," Shockley said as she looked over the new monument, adding that the ceremony on Saturday was very good.

PHOTOS: Follow Mattoon VFW Honor Guard during Memorial Day services 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-1 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-2 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-3.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-4.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-5.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-6.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-7.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-8.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-9.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-10.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-11.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-12.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-13.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-14.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-15.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-16.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-17.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-18.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-19.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-20.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-21.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-22.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-23.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-24.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-25.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-26.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-27.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-28.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-29.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-30.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-31.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-32.jpg 052819-mat-nws-memorial-event-33.jpg