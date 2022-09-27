Mattoon veteran writes book about his Afghanistan, Iraq service

MATTOON — Jarrod Taylor enlisted in the U.S. Army the year before the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and continued serving through subsequent deployments to Afghanistan and Iraq.

The 1997 Mattoon High School graduate kept a journal during much of his time as an infantryman and later revisited those writings through his studies at Eastern Illinois University. Those written memories have become the basis of his recent self-published book, "No Shit, Here I Am: A Soldier's Stories of Life During and After the War on Terror."

"This book is my story, from thinking about enlisting, through four deployments, to life after combat," Taylor said. "My aim was to share specific experiences of mine that would be completely foreign to those who haven’t served, but relatable for those who have, and also those that stand out as impactful on me personally. My hope is that veterans who read this will think, 'yeah, me too, man,' and civilians will think, 'wow, I had no idea.'"

Taylor and his wife, Theresa (Starwalt) live with their family live in Kentucky. He works with Louisville-based Jefferson County Public Schools as a talent development and academic coach overseeing career and technical education programs. In early 2000, Taylor had spent some time at Lake Land College and in the workforce when he decided to act on his longtime interest in joining the Army.

The Mattoon native said he ended up in the 10th Mountain Division at Fort Drum, N.Y., and was taking part in funeral details for World War II veterans in Boston on 9/11. Taylor said he and his fellow detail members watched the news unfold on the big screen at their hotel's bar as they wondered what the future would hold for them.

"I think we were all kind of in shock," Taylor said.

Subsequently, Taylor deployed with the 10th Mountain Division to Afghanistan, where they took part in March 2002 in Operation Anaconda against Taliban fighters in the mountains surrounding the Shah-i-Khot Valley. He said they took fire while climbing at elevations of 10,500 feet and they had to make do with a food and water supply for three days on what ended up being a nine-day mission for them.

Taylor said later deployments took him to Djibouti and Ethiopia in 2003, and back to Afghanistan in 2004-2005 then with with the 25th Infantry Division out of Schofield Barracks in Hawaii. With the 25th Infantry, he also deployed December 2007-January 2009 to Iraq as part of the surge in U.S. forces. That Iraq rotation included his unit facing Jaysh-al-Mahdi fighters in Sadr City's war-torn streets.

"It was street to street gunfights pretty much every day for a while," Taylor said, adding that Sadr City's people had no power, water and sewer service, or garbage removal at that time. He said theses aspects of life began resuming a few weeks later after the insurgents there were defeated. "By the time we left, buses were operating again and kids were out playing soccer in the streets"

Taylor enlistment concluded in June 2009 when he was a staff sergeant, and he then served for a year in the Army Reserve. He journaled "off and on" during his first deployment and then kept a more detailed record during later deployments. Taylor said he had always wanted to write a book and his classwork at EIU, 2009-2013, got him thinking about what he should do with his journals.

In 2014-2015, Taylor said the suicides of several soldiers he knew prompted him to create Facebook groups to reach out to other veterans from his units. He said they subsequently started sharing stories and photos from their service as they stayed in touch.

"That seemed to help with the guys who were struggling after they came home," Taylor said.

Via Facebook groups, Taylor said he met authors and fellow Sadr City veterans Boone Cutler and Anthony Farina. He later appeared with fellow veterans in country singer Tara Thompson's 2020 music video, "Sadr City," filmed in a Civil War-era home in Tennessee owned by the authors' publisher. Taylor said he got to meet the publisher, Robbie Grayson, who offered to help him adapt his 200-page file of journals into a self-published book.

Taylor said writing "No Shit, Here I Am," with the title being a comic variation on the phrase that starts many war memoirs, was a cathartic experience for him. He said a big chunk of the book is about his time in Sadr City, but the book includes vignettes from throughout his time in the service an afterwards.

While reviewing his journals, Taylor was struck by how he changed as a person as he deployed to war and then came back home. For example, Taylor said it took him a while to realize that he was tense while riding in buses for school field trips because he rode buses to the flight line when preparing to deploy. Taylor said he hopes reading the book is cathartic for other veterans, as well.

"I want the book to be able to make other veterans think about that and move forward," Taylor said.

Copies of Taylor's book are available through "Barnes & Noble," "Amazon" and other online book sellers. A trailer for the book is posted at https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=4DJkVC399BU.