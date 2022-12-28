 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert featured

Mattoon World War II veteran's 100th birthday celebrated

  • 0

Mayor Rick Hall honors World War II veteran O'Dell of Mattoon during an open house for his 100th birthday Tuesday night at the Apostolic Center in Mattoon.

MATTOON — Pete O'Dell's life spans 100 years of history, including serving in World War II in Europe and being a prisoner of war. 

"This is a guy that we need to understand more about what he has done. Everybody who hasn't talked to Pete should understand what he has gone through," said Mayor Rick Hall during an open house Tuesday night for O'Dell's 100th birthday. He presented O'Dell with a symbolic key to Mattoon.

Birthday honor

World War II veteran Pete O'Dell of Mattoon receives a symbolic "key to Mattoon" from Mayor Rick Hall during an open house for his 100th birthday Tuesday night at the Apostolic Center in Mattoon.

The World War II veteran was born on Dec. 19, 1922 in Cooks Mills, where he grew up attending a one-room school house. He served from 1943-1945 in the U.S. Army as a rifleman.

In an interview Tuesday, O'Dell said his unit sailed to Scotland on the RMS Queen Mary. He said this British ocean liner had been stripped of many amenities to transport troops, but still felt like a luxury ship. They watched films at night below deck while the windows were shut to not show light to German forces.

Ultimately, O'Dell's unit deployed to the Western Front. He recalled struggling to dig a foxhole in muddy, rocky soil just before being captured in fall 1944. He said this may have saved his life because his unit later suffered heavy casualties. Still, O'Dell said he came close to starvation as a prisoner.

"We never had much to eat. I ate snails and anything else edible," O'Dell said. He added that his mother, Bessie, used to cook dandelions, so he followed her example and gathered these nutritious greens whenever he could. "They saved my life. That's what kept me alive."

After being freed from his German captors, O'Dell returned to the United States on the SS Zebulon Pike cargo ship. He said this 21 day voyage was frustratingly longer than his five days on the Queen Mary. Anticipation about returning home grew after O'Dell was posted stateside.

"We hardly went to bed because everyone was so excited about getting out," O'Dell said, noting that he finally made it back home on Dec. 10, 1945. His service included receiving a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Birthday cake

World War II veteran Pete O'Dell of Mattoon is pictured in his U.S. Army dress uniform on a cake celebrating his 100th birthday during an open house Tuesday night at the Apostolic Center in Mattoon.

Les O'Dell said in an interview Tuesday that his father got a job at Warner's Office Equipment after the war with the help of his brother, Don, who worked there. He said his father later bought Don's Typewriter & Adding Machine Service from his brother and operated this business for 47 years.

O'Dell said he made repairs to calculators, duplicating machines, mimeographs, and other office equipment in a service area that covered Charleston, Mattoon, Shelbyville and Sullivan. He retired as electric typewriters that were difficult to repair began to dominate offices.

In retirement, O'Dell has remained active with a family that has grown to include children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also has been a parishioner for many years at the Apostolic Center Church in Mattoon, which hosted his open house. 

"He has just throughout the years been a very loving, caring and giving person," Les O'Dell said of his father.

Birthday visit

World War II veteran Pete O'Dell of Mattoon visits with friends Robin Bennett, Zach Cox and Robin Bennett during an open house for his 100th birthday Tuesday night at the Apostolic Center in Mattoon.

Respiratory therapist Stephanie King and exercise physiologist Zach Cox from Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, where O'Dell regularly goes to exercise, said on Tuesday that he is known for bringing chocolates to share with the center's staff and others he meets while out and about.

Fellow Mattoon Rehab client Robin Bennett said she enjoys working out alongside O'Dell and is always impressed by him putting in 30 minutes on his favorite seated elliptical machine.

"He is always telling me I have to hurry up and catch up with him," Bennett said with a laugh.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Ancient city of Petra in Jordan sees heavy rainfall

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News