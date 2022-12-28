Mattoon World War II veteran's 100th birthday celebrated

MATTOON — Pete O'Dell's life spans 100 years of history, including serving in World War II in Europe and being a prisoner of war.

"This is a guy that we need to understand more about what he has done. Everybody who hasn't talked to Pete should understand what he has gone through," said Mayor Rick Hall during an open house Tuesday night for O'Dell's 100th birthday. He presented O'Dell with a symbolic key to Mattoon.

The World War II veteran was born on Dec. 19, 1922 in Cooks Mills, where he grew up attending a one-room school house. He served from 1943-1945 in the U.S. Army as a rifleman.

In an interview Tuesday, O'Dell said his unit sailed to Scotland on the RMS Queen Mary. He said this British ocean liner had been stripped of many amenities to transport troops, but still felt like a luxury ship. They watched films at night below deck while the windows were shut to not show light to German forces.

Ultimately, O'Dell's unit deployed to the Western Front. He recalled struggling to dig a foxhole in muddy, rocky soil just before being captured in fall 1944. He said this may have saved his life because his unit later suffered heavy casualties. Still, O'Dell said he came close to starvation as a prisoner.

"We never had much to eat. I ate snails and anything else edible," O'Dell said. He added that his mother, Bessie, used to cook dandelions, so he followed her example and gathered these nutritious greens whenever he could. "They saved my life. That's what kept me alive."

After being freed from his German captors, O'Dell returned to the United States on the SS Zebulon Pike cargo ship. He said this 21 day voyage was frustratingly longer than his five days on the Queen Mary. Anticipation about returning home grew after O'Dell was posted stateside.

"We hardly went to bed because everyone was so excited about getting out," O'Dell said, noting that he finally made it back home on Dec. 10, 1945. His service included receiving a Bronze Star and Purple Heart.

Les O'Dell said in an interview Tuesday that his father got a job at Warner's Office Equipment after the war with the help of his brother, Don, who worked there. He said his father later bought Don's Typewriter & Adding Machine Service from his brother and operated this business for 47 years.

O'Dell said he made repairs to calculators, duplicating machines, mimeographs, and other office equipment in a service area that covered Charleston, Mattoon, Shelbyville and Sullivan. He retired as electric typewriters that were difficult to repair began to dominate offices.

In retirement, O'Dell has remained active with a family that has grown to include children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also has been a parishioner for many years at the Apostolic Center Church in Mattoon, which hosted his open house.

"He has just throughout the years been a very loving, caring and giving person," Les O'Dell said of his father.

Respiratory therapist Stephanie King and exercise physiologist Zach Cox from Mattoon Rehabilitation & Health Care Center, where O'Dell regularly goes to exercise, said on Tuesday that he is known for bringing chocolates to share with the center's staff and others he meets while out and about.

Fellow Mattoon Rehab client Robin Bennett said she enjoys working out alongside O'Dell and is always impressed by him putting in 30 minutes on his favorite seated elliptical machine.

"He is always telling me I have to hurry up and catch up with him," Bennett said with a laugh.

