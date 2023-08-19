CHARLESTON — Illinois Run for the Fallen has become an annual tradition in Charleston as participants turn out every year to run or walk in memory of the 265 service members from this state who died in Afghanistan and Iraq.

The tradition continued on Saturday but at a different location — the new Linder Sports Complex in Charleston. Participants followed routes on the complex's paved trails and placed small U.S. flags representing each service member in a field across from the pavilion.

Those participants included coach Dirk Bennett and his Eastern Illinois University women's soccer team. Bennett said the team has turned out for Run for the Fallen for several years now to support this cause and stay engaged in the community.

Bennett said he previously served as athletic supervisor for the Charleston Parks and Recreation Department, so he was particularly anxious this year for the soccer team to be on hand for the city's new sports complex hosting its first organized event.

"This has been a long, long time coming. It took a lot of people to get this done," Bennett said of the Linder Sports Complex.

The Charleston High School boys soccer team's annual Red & Gold Tournament on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday had been scheduled to be the first organized event hosted by the new sports complex.

However, the 14th annual Illinois Run for the Fallen needed a venue because its usual location at the high school's track is getting final touches on a resurfacing project. Consequently, the recreation department offered to host the run at the sports complex.

"We have had a lot of people compliment this place," said Run for the Fallen co-organizer Carolyn Cloyd.

Cloyd said the sports complex trails offered the choice of 1/3-, 1/2- and 1-mile routes for participants, while the pavilion provided a shaded space for them to register beforehand and visit afterward.

Participants had no trouble finding the new venue, where they completed a total of 803 miles in this year's run. Co-organizer Gail Bahney said they printed out three sets of biography cards for the 265 fallen service members to hand out to participants.

"We are on the third set and it's not even 10 o'clock yet," Bahney exclaimed with a smile.

The Charleston Veterans of Foreign Wars presented the colors and provided a firing detail salute during the event. The high school's Maximum Forte a cappella group performed the national anthem and then joined other students from their school and EIU on the routes.

Kristi Lowell, the new coach of the high school's dance team, was among the new participants running on Saturday. After experiencing her first Run for the Fallen, Lowell said she is already planning to bring her team to next year's event.

"It's very moving and heartfelt," Lowell said.

