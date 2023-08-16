CHARLESTON — The upcoming 14th annual Illinois Run for the Fallen has been relocated to the new Linder Sports Complex.

This memorial for Illinois service members who have fallen in Afghanistan and Iraq is set for 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday and will be the first organized event hosted by this new 44-acre city facility.

Run for the Fallen is typically on Charleston High School's track, but memorial co-organizer Carolyn Cloyd said the track is not available now due to the ongoing resurfacing project there.

Consequently, Cloyd said school officials connected her with city Recreation Director Diane Ratliff about finding an alternative location for the run. This connection led to the run being moved to the Linder complex, 2924 Community Drive, along south Illinois Route 130.

"Diane Ratliff with the Parks and Recreation Department was just phenomenal in helping us with this," Cloyd said. "She already had a plan B in place for us."

Participants in this memorial event walk or run one mile for their chosen fallen service member, or they can be assigned one. Cloyd said Ratliff mapped out a one-mile route for the event within the Linder complex's paved trail system south of adjacent Sister City Park.

Run participants are given biography cards about their fallen service members to keep, plus small U.S. flags to place in the ground after they complete their mile. They also are invited to ring a bell in memory of these service members.

There is no charge for taking part in the run, which draws participants from across Illinois. Preregistration is preferred via illinoisrunforthefallen.com, but registration can be done at the event.

Cloyd said new additions to this year's itinerary will include the Charleston Fire Department's ladder truck flying a giant U.S. flag from 8:30-10:30 a.m. and the high school's Maximum Forte a capella group performing the national anthem at 9:30 a.m.

Financial support from the Linder Family Trust, now known as the Charleston Area Charitable Foundation, has made the sports complex possible.

The Linder Sports Complex's paved trails opened for use earlier this year. City crews are putting the finishing touches on the parking lots, sidewalks and other infrastructure for the site's soccer fields.

Ratliff said the Charleston High School boys soccer team's annual Red & Gold Tournament next week had been the first organized event to be scheduled at the Linder complex, but the Run for the Fallen will be the first event to be held there.

Charleston school district Assistant Superintendent Chad Burgett said the resurfacing of the track at the high school's Trojan Hill field is set to be completed in time for the football team's first game of the season, on Aug. 25 versus Herscher.

In the meantime, Burgett said specialized mats can be placed across the track so that athletes and others can access the football field as needed without damaging the track's new surface.

Close The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Pictured, from the left, are Hadley Webb, Missy Brown, Kris Webb, Ellen Homann and Beth Wood taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Charleston High School girls cross country coach Chris Hawk watches as some of his team members plant U.S. flags in the end zone of the school's Trojan Hill football field Saturday morning after they took part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen. Danah and Brad Himes of Charleston and their 12-year-old son, Simon, prepare to ring the end zone bell at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football field Saturday morning after taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen. Family members of the late Sgt. Holli Bolinski of Pinckneyville display her biography and photo card during the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Bolinski died March 7, 2019, in a vehicle crash in Kuwait. Each Run for the Fallen participant receives a card memorializing a military service member from Illinois who has died in Afghanistan, Iraq or elsewhere in the ongoing War on Terrorism. Photos: 2022 Run for the Fallen The 2022 Run for the Fallen was held Saturday, Aug. 20 at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex. The Charleston High School boys and girls cross country teams take part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at the school's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Pictured, from the left, are Hadley Webb, Missy Brown, Kris Webb, Ellen Homann and Beth Wood taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Charleston High School girls cross country coach Chris Hawk watches as some of his team members plant U.S. flags in the end zone of the school's Trojan Hill football field Saturday morning after they took part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen. Danah and Brad Himes of Charleston and their 12-year-old son, Simon, prepare to ring the end zone bell at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football field Saturday morning after taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen. Family members of the late Sgt. Holli Bolinski of Pinckneyville display her biography and photo card during the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex. Bolinski died March 7, 2019, in a vehicle crash in Kuwait. Each Run for the Fallen participant receives a card memorializing a military service member from Illinois who has died in Afghanistan, Iraq or elsewhere in the ongoing War on Terrorism.