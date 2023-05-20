MATTOON — Six-year-old Frankie Reed shared cookies and punch with heroes Friday afternoon at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home nursing care center.

The young child accompanied her mother, Rachel Reed, and other members of the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition's Hero's 6 team to this Mattoon nursing home to recognize veterans there in advance of Armed Forces Day on Saturday, May 20. These volunteers presented certificates to the elderly veterans, sang military anthems with them, handed out refreshments, and socialized.

"I think it's important that Frankie learn to give thanks to these heroes," Reed said, after they sat and visited with a Marine Corps veteran.

Frankie said her favorite part of the recognition event was handing out small U.S. flags to the veterans in the banquet room. She also noted that her mother, an Air Force veteran, is also one of her heroes.

"She served in the military. She was a flight medic. She was taking care of injured soldiers," Frankie said of her mother, who was in the Air Force from 2001-2014.

Now, Reed and her fellow volunteers with the Hero's 6 team help take care of veterans in senior living facilities in Coles County by coming to see them throughout the year, well beyond the Veterans Day season.

The Hero's 6 team brings care packages with them, including the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition's signature honey buns. Reed said the volunteers are particularly well received by veterans who do not often get visitors.

"We just try to really reach out to the veterans who are in these places and who don't have anyone," Reed said.

Sheri Walker, activity director for the main building at the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home nursing care center, said a lot of the veterans who seldom see visitors feel "left out and forgotten."

Walker, who served in the Army from 1982-1986 as a medic, said the nursing home's staff members do what they can to try to keep up the spirits of these veterans, including holding special programs for them during National Skilled Nursing Care Week in mid-May.

She said the Odd Fellow-Rebekah Home appreciates all the assistance to its resident veterans by the Hero's 6 team. She said the volunteers provide invaluable emotional support for the veterans.

That support also included the early Armed Forces Day recognition event that the Hero's 6 team held on Friday, at Walker's request. Walker said the team had held similar events outdoors during the COVID-19 pandemic, so it was nice to bring the recognition of the veterans' sacrifices into the banquet room this year.

"They are a big help for us with our veterans, 100% supportive," Walker said.

Photo recap: See how US honored its fallen military men and women