Watch now: Charleston run, walk memorializes fallen service members

CHARLESTON — While taking part in the 2022 Run for the Fallen on Saturday, Charleston High School cross country runners paused to look over long rows of photo and biography cards.

Each card represented one of the more than 260 military service members from Illinois who have died in Afghanistan, Iraq or elsewhere in the ongoing War on Terrorism. Run volunteer Gail Bahney said she appreciates coaches bringing their athletes to this memorial event and having them read the biographies.

"When they stop and they take the time to look at the cards and who they are running for, it's just not a nameless face," Bahney said during the run at Charleston High School's Trojan Hill football and track complex. The annual run began in 2010.

Those represented by the cards included Sgt. Holli Bolinski of Pinckneyville, who died March 9, 2019, after her vehicle collided with a civilian commercial truck in Kuwait. She was serving at the time with the 143rd Sustainment Command Expeditionary, through which she handled tasks such as processing personnel, transfers and pay.

Three of Bolinski's five children were present at Saturday's Run for the Fallen and carried her biography card with them during their laps around the track. Camden Woodside, there with siblings Ryan Piper and Eva Shearer, said they heard about the run this year and decided to take part, noting that it was the first public memorial involving their mother that they have attended.

Woodside said the Charleston run's organizers are very understanding of the losses suffered by the families of the fallen. He said he and his family appreciate that the organizers of this run in Charleston have put together an event that memorializes service members from throughout Illinois.

Charleston High School and Charleston Middle School cross country athletes were among many participants who ran or walked a mile or more around the track Saturday morning. Each participant also planted a small U.S. flag in the end zone and rang the bell there in memory of the fallen.

Chris Hawk, head coach for the high school girls cross country team, said he has brought athletes to the Run for the Fallen for many years and has more than a dozen biography cards at home that he has saved. Hawk said he feels it's important for these students to remember the fallen service members and the sacrifices they made.

Ila Richter, a senior on the cross country team, said she has been taking part in the Run for the Fallen since she was in middle school and plans to continue to do so after graduation. She said the event helps bring the team members together as they run around the track as a group, plant flags in the end zone, and look at the biography cards they each receive.

"I like that we get to know the veterans that sacrificed so much for us," Richter said.