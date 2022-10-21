ARCOLA — On a recent Saturday evening, a group of men sat around a dinner table at an Arcola home catching up after their busy work week at a local factory.

At first glance, the gathering might have looked similar to other weekend get-togethers in this Douglas County community. However, the six men were speaking Pashtun and their conversation quickly turned to their hopes and fears for their families in Afghanistan, where these comrades served together in the national army and fought alongside U.S. forces.

"Almost every man sitting at this table has a bullet wound or they have been thrown through the air because of an explosion," said Decatur resident Susan Montgomery, a volunteer with the Afghan Welcome Home Project of Central Illinois.

These Afghan evacuees, who aided U.S. forces on the ground, are now seeking assistance from Americans. Montgomery said the men need help settling into their new lives in Central Illinois, including learning English, getting rides, and obtaining medical and dental services.

Montgomery said the evacuees also need help lobbying U.S. legislators to expedite their U.S. residency status so they can get their families to the safety of the United States and away from the dangers created by the Taliban in Afghanistan.

"We are really worried about what will be our future, and our family is under threat in Afghanistan," one of the evacuees, Abdul, said via a translator speaking through a cellphone. (The men asked that their last names not be shared because of their families being at risk.) "We stood side by side (with U.S. forces). This is a time (Americans) can stand side by side to help us, too."

When Afghanistan fell to the Taliban in August 2021 following the withdrawal of U.S. forces, these men were among the thousands of Afghan National Army soldiers who were hurriedly evacuated because they faced the prospect of immediate death from the Taliban.

"They didn't get to say goodbye to their wives. They didn't get to say goodbye to their children," Montgomery said. Speaking via a translator and fellow evacuee named Mohammad, who lives in another state, the men indicated with somber nods that they have since been able to quietly check on the safety of their families.

U.S. Army veteran Ilene Henderson, who served in Afghanistan, and her aunt, Montgomery, decided to join in efforts nationwide to help evacuees by creating their Afghan Welcome Home Project.

With the help of donors and volunteers, Montgomery said they have been able to help 12 evacuees find housing in Arcola and Arthur. She said the men have started working at the Masterbrand Cabinets factory in Arthur and obtained Social Security cards so part of their earnings will go into benefit accounts for them.

"The community helps us here a lot. We really appreciate that. They are really friendly," Mohammad said as he relayed comments from multiple men. They added that community members have helped them understand food prices at the grocery store and even offered to pay when they found out they are Afghan veterans.

The men have been studying elementary school English workbooks, using Google translate for Pashtun-to-English on their cellphones and taken some lessons. Still, Montgomery said they could use further instruction, plus rides to work, stores and appointments.

Montgomery said free or discounted dental and medical services would be a great help to the evacuees, who suffered injuries on the battlefield. She said one of them, Zabekhoula, has a metal rod in his leg that needs assessed because he is in discomfort. She said they are grateful to the Gailey Eye Clinic in Decatur for providing free exams.

The evacuees said that their greatest needs are to get green cards for permanent U.S. residency and eventually citizenship so they can help their families obtain visas to come to the United States.

"They just worry about their families in Afghanistan who have been left behind," Mohammad said, adding that they have heard reports of the Taliban going door to door looking for information on former Afghan National Army soldiers.

Montgomery encourages community members to "pound on the doors" of their U.S. legislators to encourage them to pass the Afghan Adjustment Act, which allows certain evacuees to apply for permanent residency status.