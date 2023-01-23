 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

People are also reading…

alert top story

Miss Edgar County named 1st runner up at state pageant, Miss Coles County in top 15

  • 0
Miss Illinois court

Pictured, from the left, are third runner up, Miss Perry County Kyla Epplin; first runner up, Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith; 2023 Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Paige Van Dyke; second runner up, Miss Union County Avery Osman; and fourth runner up, Miss Schuyler County Charlie Weishaar.

SPRINGFIELD — Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith was named first runner up and Miss Coles County Selah Brimmer was a top 15 finalist Sunday evening in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant.

Miss Clay County Paige Van Dyke was crowned the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen during this pageant at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield. The pageant was part of the 112th Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention.

Brimner, Selah

Brimner

Van Dyke will be a summer employee of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. She will travel to about 30 county fairs, and be the official hostess of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fair. As queen, her main duty is to emphasize the importance of agriculture and county fairs to Illinois.

Non-finalist awards included Julia Kerkhoff of Moultrie-Douglas County, Best in Stage Presence; and Anna Cerrell of Effingham County, Best in Beauty and Physique competition.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker and a number of other Illinois elected officials kick off the 2022 state fair in Springfield.
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

How to tell the signs of burnout and what to do

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News