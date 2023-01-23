Miss Edgar County named 1st runner up at state pageant, Miss Coles County in top 15

SPRINGFIELD — Miss Edgar County Caroline Smith was named first runner up and Miss Coles County Selah Brimmer was a top 15 finalist Sunday evening in the Miss Illinois County Fair Queen Pageant.

Miss Clay County Paige Van Dyke was crowned the 63rd Miss Illinois County Fair Queen during this pageant at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Springfield. The pageant was part of the 112th Illinois Association of Agricultural Fairs Convention.

Van Dyke will be a summer employee of the Illinois Department of Agriculture. She will travel to about 30 county fairs, and be the official hostess of the Illinois State Fair in Springfield and the DuQuoin State Fair. As queen, her main duty is to emphasize the importance of agriculture and county fairs to Illinois.

Non-finalist awards included Julia Kerkhoff of Moultrie-Douglas County, Best in Stage Presence; and Anna Cerrell of Effingham County, Best in Beauty and Physique competition.

Photos: Illinois State Fair political days through the years 2012 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2015 State Fair 2007 State Fair 2008 State Fair 2008 State Fair 2009 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2005 State Fair 2004 State Fair 2003 State Fair 2003 State Fair 2006 State Fair 2007 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2018 State Fair 2012 State Fair 2021 State Fair 2021 State Fair