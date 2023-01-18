Model train show planned Saturday, Sunday at Cross County Mall in Mattoon

MATTOON — Several model train enthusiasts have been working in recent weeks to assemble a 41-by-34-foot railroad display in a temporary shop they have opened in the Cross County Mall.

Now, the number of model trains and sets at the mall is set to grow exponentially from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday when it hosts a model train show that will include a 14-by-60-foot Lionel train display. In addition, the Jerry McRoberts memorial train set in the Coles County Historical Society's Mattoon depot museum is scheduled to be open for tours during the show.

Jim Ruef of Lerna said he and his fellow model train enthusiasts had organized shows in past years at the mall and other locations, but the COVID-19 pandemic put this on hold. He said they are ready to resume the tradition.

"I am looking forward to the show. We have had a really good response to it," Ruef said, adding that they have signed up more than 20 vendors and exhibitors. Participants will be able to buy, sell and trade model trains and accessories in all scales.

The model train show will be held in the Rural King Event Center near the mall's fountain and the shop is open next to the interior entrance to Hibbett Sports. The shop will be open from noon to at least 7:30 p.m. Thursday and Friday and then during show hours on Saturday and Sunday before closing for the season.

The centerpiece of the shop is the 41-by-34-foot railroad display, which includes a train tunnel through a hill and points where the tracks cross paths with the roadways for a vintage Tyco U.S. 1 electric trucking set. Group member Andy Thompson said his U.S. 1 set includes trucks and a crane that load and unload model culvert pipes, logs, oil barrels, stones and more.

"I didn't even know these existed until recently," Thompson said as admired the craftsmanship on this set of model trucks. "It's just ingenious."

Ruef said model train shops have become a rarity when the needed components can be purchased online, but the shops still provide a great service by bringing together enthusiasts to discuss their shared interest in person.

"We have gotten a lot of guys coming in here and talking about trains for two to three hours," Ruef said of the shop.

Fellow enthusiast Jim Trigg, Thompson and Ruef said model train shops and shows also gives children a chance to see the trains in operation and the imagination that goes into building the elaborate sets. Ruef noted, for instance, that one far corner of the shop's centerpiece display features a winged dragon ranch.

"Just showing the kids the trains is the nicest thing. They all love it, and that's good," Trigg said.

Those who make the trip to the museum in the lower level of the train depot, 1718 Broadway Ave. downtown, will see multiple trains run through model towns and forests in the expansive memorial display there, as well as on track under the tabletop that enable trains to go underground and then reappear on the other side of the display.

The family of retired Eastern Illinois University art professor Jerry McRoberts put this display in the care of the Historical Society after he died at age 87 on April 22, 2020. Ruef said McRoberts spent more than 20 years building this display in his Charleston home, including hand laying all of the track.

"It's highly detailed and very nice," Ruef said, adding they are proud to have McRoberts' display be part of the model train show. For more information about the show, contact Ruef at 217-317-3009.

