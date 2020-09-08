Montgomery County woman among seven new COVID deaths

×
Molly Rossi, clinical laboratory manager at Pekin-based Reditus Laboratories, collects a nasal swab from a person going through the COVID-19 testing site on Aug. 28, 2020, at the McLean County Fairgrounds, 1106 Interstate Drive, Bloomington. About 800 people were tested that day. The site is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily except holidays.
LEWIS MARIEN, PANTAGRAPH FILE PHOTO
SPRINGFIELD — Illinois Department of Public Health reported on Tuesday seven additional COVID-19 deaths in Illinois, including a Montgomery County woman in her 90s.
The other COVID-related fatalities were in Clinton, Cook, Jackson and Williamson counties.
The seven new deaths mean that 8,186 Illinoisans have died of the novel virus since March.
IDPH also reported on Tuesday
1,392 new COVID cases, bringing to 252,353 the number of Illinois residents who have had the novel virus this year.
The statewide positivity rate for COVID cases as a percent of total tests for the seven days ending Monday was 4%, IDPH reported.
As of Monday night, 1,504 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID and 343 of them were in intensive care units.
Contact Paul Swiech at 309-820-3275. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_swiech.
