Moose International chair visits Mattoon lodge, honors comeback

MATTOON — When Moose International Board of Directors Chairman Bruce Masopust began planning his Illinois visit, the state association asked him to make sure to include the Mattoon lodge in his itinerary.

The New Jersey native said the association wanted him to help recognize that the Mattoon Moose's members and staff have "brought it back to life" after the lodge experienced tough financial times a few years ago. Honoring the association's request Monday night, Masopust toured the lodge's building at 1212 Broadway Ave. and heard presentations about its community involvement.

That involvement has included supporting the recent opening of the Mattoon Community Dog Park, holding a series of blood drives for ImpactLife, assembling grocery bags full of Christmas gifts for 100 children in need served by One Hope United, and donating $240 Monday evening to the Coles County Veterans Support Coalition.

"I am very impressed. That's a lot of community service in a short amount of time," said Masopust, a former mayor of Lodi, New Jersey and a lifelong member of the Moose lodge there that his parents helped found in the early 1960s.

Illinois Moose Association State Secretary Gary Dowd of Tuscola also spoke during the reception in the lodge's banquet hall, where he said the Mattoon Moose has been carrying out the fraternal and service organization's mission by doing a lot of great things in its community.

"I would place Mattoon as one of the top lodges in Illinois for community service," Dowd said.

During the reception, Dowd presented a $5,000 donation from the state association to Moose International to help with construction of a new activity center for the Moosehaven retirement community in Orange Park, Florida. The Mattoon lodge joined in this effort by donating $200 that night for Moosehaven, which serves longtime Moose lodge members from throughout the country.

Masopust said the Mattoon lodge has long been a supporter of the Mooseheart residential childcare facility west of Chicago, including its new activity center, for children in need who are ages infancy through high school. He said the lodge is carrying forward that assistance to Moosehaven's new project.

"We try to help (longtime Moose lodge members) have the life they deserve to have at the end of their lives," Masopust said.

During the reception, the Mattoon lodge announced that it will donate the bags full of Christmas presents to One Hope United in Masopust's name.

One Hope United intake case manager Lizzy Howard said afterward that her mother, lodge administrator Barb Howard, encouraged club members this fall to stop by a Christmas tree in the lobby and select an ornament representing their pledge to purchase gifts for a child in need.

"She worked hard to make sure everything got off the tree this year," Lizzy Howard said of the presents for the 100 children. "It's really awesome to get to give this back to the kids."

The reception also provided an opportunity for the Mattoon Moose to award honors. The "rookie of the year" honor was given to new member and lodge kitchen manager Bart Warren, who prepared bacon wrapped pork loin with glazed carrots and cheesy mashed potatoes for the reception.

Mattoon Moose members Tessa Temples and Howard Warren were honored for helping save the life of fellow member, Dave Foote, on Nov. 5, 2021, when he went into cardiac arrest at the lodge's building.

"Those two sprung into action and they were already doing CPR and first aid before an ambulance arrived here," said lodge Vice President Todd Rardin.