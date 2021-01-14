 Skip to main content
Moose Lodge gives New Year's boost to plans to build Mattoon dog park in 2021
OUR NEIGHBORS | MATTOON

MATTOON — The more that Mattoon Moose Lodge Administrator Jeff Weaver learned about plans to build a Mattoon Community Dog Park in 2021, the more he was convinced that it would be a good fundraising project for the lodge.

Weaver said eight acres of vacant, city-owned land along South 12th Street will be turned into the kind of park dog owners normally expect to find in larger communities. He said this park will offer space for dogs to run, plus walking paths and a picnic pavilion for use by those with or without canines.

"The park designed for anyone to use," Weaver said. "It's an addition to the city that is a positive thing." 

That interest in the dog park led the Mattoon Moose Lodge to hold a socially distanced New Year's Eve benefit featuring live music by Sojournrocs and dog-themed drinks and shots, such as a "Quivering Chihuahua" gelatin shot. That benefit and related fundraising yielded an approximately $2,000 donation for the dog park effort.

In addition, Weaver announced during the recent check presentation that Moose International was so impressed with the Ney Year's Eve benefit and with the dog park plans that it has given approval for the Mattoon lodge to hold additional fundraisers for this effort in 2021.

"It's people like that who will make the dog park happen," said dog park volunteer Katrina Butler of those at the Moose Lodge.

Donors to the Moose Lodge fundraising effort included Rural King, Mark's My Store, Shores Jewelry, DeBuhr's Feed & Seed, Mars Pet Care, Duct Busters, Paw Print Cookies and Puppy Chow.

Plans call for the park to include separate spaces for small and large dogs to play, socialize and be trained on land southwest of Williams Elementary School. 

The Mattoon Community Dog Park Advisory Committee plans to construct this site in three phases and raise $100,000 for each of these steps, Butler said. The committee has been working on the project for a few years now and will have enough funding in place to construct and open the dog park for use later this year, she said.

Butler said the first phase will focus on site preparation, water and electrical infrastructure, parking, walkways and fencing. She said the second phase will finish any remaining work from the first one, and the third phase will focus on constructing a picnic pavilion and restrooms.

"The park will be an ongoing project, but the majority of the development will be carried out by 2023," Butler said, adding that the park will be open to dog owners and the general public.

HOW TO DONATE

Those wanting to make a contribution can send checks made payable to Mattoon Community Dog Park to Southeastern Illinois Community Foundation, P. O. Box 1211, Effingham, IL 62401.

Donations may be made online at bit.ly/mattooncommunitydogpark.

For more information, contact Katrina Butler at (217) 246-2313 or kgrim56@gmail.com.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

