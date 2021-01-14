Moose Lodge gives New Year's boost to plans to build Mattoon dog park in 2021

"It's people like that who will make the dog park happen," said dog park volunteer Katrina Butler of those at the Moose Lodge.

Donors to the Moose Lodge fundraising effort included Rural King, Mark's My Store, Shores Jewelry, DeBuhr's Feed & Seed, Mars Pet Care, Duct Busters, Paw Print Cookies and Puppy Chow.

Plans call for the park to include separate spaces for small and large dogs to play, socialize and be trained on land southwest of Williams Elementary School.

The Mattoon Community Dog Park Advisory Committee plans to construct this site in three phases and raise $100,000 for each of these steps, Butler said. The committee has been working on the project for a few years now and will have enough funding in place to construct and open the dog park for use later this year, she said.

Butler said the first phase will focus on site preparation, water and electrical infrastructure, parking, walkways and fencing. She said the second phase will finish any remaining work from the first one, and the third phase will focus on constructing a picnic pavilion and restrooms.