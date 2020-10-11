More COVID testing available in Coles County

The health department is conducting the two drive-through services with help from EIU, the city of Mattoon and the Illinois Department of Public Health.

For Thursday’s event in Mattoon, participants should enter the park from Fifth Street and the location will be near the park’s DeMars Center, the announcement said.

On Wednesday, participants should enter the university’s parking lot W from south Fourth Street near Wesley United Methodist Church.

There will be no charge of the COVID-19 testing. The flu shot cost will be billed for state employees and those with Medicare or Medicaid or private insurance; the fee for others will be $35 or $50, depending on the dose administered.

Participants for either event should bring health insurance cards if they’re available, the announcement said. For the EIU event, students and current and retired Eastern employees should bring their university ID cards.

The wearing of face masks will be required at both events, the announcement said. It said participants should bring their own masks, as no masks will be provided at the testing sites.

