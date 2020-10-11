More COVID testing available in Coles County

MATTOON — Testing for COVID-19 along with flu shots will be available at a second Coles County location this week.
The testing and shots will be available at Peterson Park in Mattoon from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, according to an announcement from the Coles County Health Department.
Coles County, which remains on the state’s warning list for surpassing at least two of the COVID-19 risk metrics, reported 19 new cases on Saturday. To date, the county has reported 1,707 positive cases. Of those, two are hospitalized, 1,523 have recovered, 146 are recovering and 36 have died.
The Illinois Department of Public Health on Saturday announced 2,905 new confirmed cases of coronavirus disease in the state and 31 additional confirmed deaths. Currently, IDPH is reporting a total of 316,423 cases, including 8,975 deaths. The preliminary seven-day statewide positivity for cases as a percent of total test from Oct. 3-9 is 4.0%.
The testing and shots that are planned for Mattoon also are planned for a location on Eastern Illinois University’s campus for the same times on Wednesday.
The health department is conducting the two drive-through services with help from EIU, the city of Mattoon and the Illinois Department of Public Health.
For Thursday’s event in Mattoon, participants should enter the park from Fifth Street and the location will be near the park’s DeMars Center, the announcement said.
On Wednesday, participants should enter the university’s parking lot W from south Fourth Street near Wesley United Methodist Church.
There will be no charge of the COVID-19 testing. The flu shot cost will be billed for state employees and those with Medicare or Medicaid or private insurance; the fee for others will be $35 or $50, depending on the dose administered.
Participants for either event should bring health insurance cards if they’re available, the announcement said. For the EIU event, students and current and retired Eastern employees should bring their university ID cards.
The wearing of face masks will be required at both events, the announcement said. It said participants should bring their own masks, as no masks will be provided at the testing sites.
