Morgan's Meat Market in Mattoon completes expansion

MATTOON — Morgan's Meat Market owners Mike and Barb Love began work last spring on the long-planned expansion of their store building just as their industry and the whole country shook due to an unexpected pandemic.
"We were about a week into construction when the whole COVID-19 situation came down. We got really nervous for two, three weeks," Mike Love said. He added that they were not sure at first if their contractors would be allowed to continue working during the pandemic or if they would want to due to health concerns.
The construction work was able to continue while the Loves and their staff, as essential workers, kept serving their customers during what turned out to be a tumultuous time for the meat industry. The construction work concluded this summer, more than quadrupling the floor space of Morgan's Meat Market at 1401 DeWitt Ave. and providing space for new products. The Loves opened their expanded building to customers last month.
Ever since he and his wife purchased Morgan's Meat Market from previous owners Chuck and Debbie Morgan in 2016, Love said they had been planning on expanding the original 800-square-foot building because of its small size. He said the scale of their plans took shape after he and his wife subsequently drove to an American Association of Meat Processors conference in Mobile, Alabama and visited several specialty meat stores on the way.
Love said the shop owners they met kept telling them about consumers' increasing interest in "value added" products, such as cured, marinated and smoked meats. Love said he and his wife wanted to expand their product lines but were not sure where to put these items, so they decided to acquire commercial smokehouse equipment and to markedly increase the size of their building.
The couple put the smokehouse into operation last fall and started construction on the expansion in March. Love said he appreciates that his employees stayed on the job, as essential workers, after COVID-19 public health precaution went into effect that month and their children were sent home when school buildings statewide temporarily closed.
"They have been amazing throughout this whole project. The employees we have on staff have been fantastic. We are very thankful for what they did," Love said, adding that he also appreciates First National Bank for helping finance the expansion.
Love said Morgan's Meat Market had trouble acquiring certain products as some meat producers temporarily closed due to COVID-19 issues and the market saw its business supplying local restaurants drop due to temporary closures in that industry, too. Still, Love said the market's retail business increased as customers stocked up their pantries for staying in place at home and as customers utilized the shop's curbside pickup service.
Meat industry supply and demand has mostly gone back to normal in time for the opening of the expanded Morgan's Meat Market building, Love said. Customers can now find expanded, regular selections of smokehouse barbecued ribs, bacon wrapped fillets, seasoned Fluffy burgers and brats, marinated chicken, western style pork ribs, ground round, and ground pork there.
Love said they added a variety of grocery items to help busy customers use Morgan's Meat Market products to create chili, spaghetti, tacos or other meals. He said the market also is now stocking bulk candy and other snacks to cater to whole families, particularly the youngest customers.
Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd said it has been exciting to see Morgan's Meat Market significantly increase its square footage and product lines. He said the expansion benefited from occurring after local enterprise zone incentives for business growth have been broadened to also cover retail, not just industrial and other large scale commercial businesses.
"Even through this period of COVID-19, Morgan's Meat Market has been able to expand. That shows we have good opportunities here in Mattoon," Dowd said.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.