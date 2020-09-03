Morgan's Meat Market in Mattoon completes expansion

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Morgan's Meat Market owners Mike and Barb Love began work last spring on the long-planned expansion of their store building just as their industry and the whole country shook due to an unexpected pandemic.

"We were about a week into construction when the whole COVID-19 situation came down. We got really nervous for two, three weeks," Mike Love said. He added that they were not sure at first if their contractors would be allowed to continue working during the pandemic or if they would want to due to health concerns.

The construction work was able to continue while the Loves and their staff, as essential workers, kept serving their customers during what turned out to be a tumultuous time for the meat industry. The construction work concluded this summer, more than quadrupling the floor space of Morgan's Meat Market at 1401 DeWitt Ave. and providing space for new products. The Loves opened their expanded building to customers last month.