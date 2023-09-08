CHARLESTON — Inaugural fundraising festivities for the Matthew 25 homeless shelter in Charleston are scheduled for 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, at Morton Park.

Fundraiser organizers reported that the festivities will include live music by rock band Katzmandu, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. and the Coles County Barbershoppers, 2:15-3 p.m.; and bingo, 1-2:15 p.m.

The Matthew 25 fundraiser also will offer a silent auction, children's activities, inflatables, food trucks, and craft vendors.

Todd Foster, president of the Matthew 25 nonprofit organization, reported earlier this summer that the homeless shelter started in July 2022 with six rooms on a trial basis and was preparing to expand into its 12th room.

"We have helped with providing temporary housing for approximately 40 individuals here in Coles County," Foster said, but added ,there is a waiting list. He encouraged community members to attend the fundraiser as a way of supporting local temporary housing services.

The Matthew 25 name reflect a chapter of the Bible that focuses on helping those in need. Once housed in Matthew 25's efficiency apartments, guests establish a plan for where they want to be in six months and are connected with a partner family to help them achieve that goal.

