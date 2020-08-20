 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Mosquito spraying scheduled in Ashmore
0 comments

Mosquito spraying scheduled in Ashmore

{{featured_button_text}}

ASHMORE — Mosquito control spraying is scheduled in Ashmore for Wednesday of next week.

The announcement said the spraying is scheduled to begin around dusk. Rain or high winds would require the spraying to be rescheduled, it said.

Charleston school board hears about 'flexibility' with remote leaning reopening plan

The village's announcement said the spraying is last scheduled for this year.

It also said village officials are urging residents to prevent mosquitoes by eliminating standing water on their property. It said more information on mosquito control is available online at epa.gov/mosquitocontrol.

FROM THE ARCHIVES: Recognize these Charleston locations?

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Dave Fopay is a reporter for the JG-TC who covers Coles County, the local court system, Charleston schools and more.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Financial aid keeps students afloat during coronavirus

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News