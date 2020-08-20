Mosquito spraying scheduled in Ashmore

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ASHMORE — Mosquito control spraying is scheduled in Ashmore for Wednesday of next week.

The announcement said the spraying is scheduled to begin around dusk. Rain or high winds would require the spraying to be rescheduled, it said.

The village's announcement said the spraying is last scheduled for this year.

It also said village officials are urging residents to prevent mosquitoes by eliminating standing water on their property. It said more information on mosquito control is available online at epa.gov/mosquitocontrol.

