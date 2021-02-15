 Skip to main content
Most roads in Coles County snow covered, EIU, Lake Land cancel classes
Most roads in Coles County snow covered, EIU, Lake Land cancel classes

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Sheriff's Office reported Monday morning that  all major roadways and county roads are snow covered as Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College cancelled all classes.

"Despite their best efforts to clear the roadways, snow removal crews have been faced with strong winds and heavy snowfall," the Coles County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page. "Drivers are advised to use extreme caution if they must travel. Numerous slide offs already reported this morning. Stay safe and thank you for your support."

Eastern reported that all classes scheduled for Monday have been canceled. The university will remain open, but non-essential employees have been advised to use their own discretion in determining whether to travel to their assigned duty locations. Personnel unable to report for assigned duties have been advised to contact their supervisor to provide as much notice as possible. For more information, visit: http://www.eiu.edu/status/.

Lake Land reported that all classes scheduled for Monday, including online classes, have been cancelled due to the weather. The college also reported that all campus locations have been closed. More information is available on Lake Land's Facebook page.

Snow routes in the city of Charleston are in effect and that will likely remain the place for some time, city Public Works Director Curt Buescher said.

Charleston snow routes

Charleston snow routes are in effect.

Snow routes are used any time there's 2 inches or more of snow accumulation and remain in place until they're cleared. Vehicles can't be parked on the streets covered by the snow routes and will be towed if parked there.

The snow routes cover parts of Grant, Harrison, Jackson and Monroe avenues and parts of Sixth, Seventh, 10th and 11th streets.

