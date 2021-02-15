Most roads in Coles County snow covered, EIU, Lake Land cancel classes

CHARLESTON — The Coles County Sheriff's Office reported Monday morning that all major roadways and county roads are snow covered as Eastern Illinois University and Lake Land College cancelled all classes.

"Despite their best efforts to clear the roadways, snow removal crews have been faced with strong winds and heavy snowfall," the Coles County Sheriff's Office reported on its Facebook page. "Drivers are advised to use extreme caution if they must travel. Numerous slide offs already reported this morning. Stay safe and thank you for your support."

Eastern reported that all classes scheduled for Monday have been canceled. The university will remain open, but non-essential employees have been advised to use their own discretion in determining whether to travel to their assigned duty locations. Personnel unable to report for assigned duties have been advised to contact their supervisor to provide as much notice as possible. For more information, visit: http://www.eiu.edu/status/.

