Moultrie County conducts discovery recount in county clerk race

SULLIVAN — Following a razor-thin election and the early resignation of the sitting county clerk, Moultrie County this week conducted a discovery recount in the county clerk Republican primary race.

Candidate Lisa Ozier, who trailed opponent Linda S. Qualls in the June 28 primary election by just four votes, requested the discovery recount, Chief Deputy Clerk and acting Moultrie County Clerk Pam Wittkowski confirmed on Friday.

The recount was conducted on Tuesday and Wednesday by two Republican and two Democratic election judges from the county.

With a sample size of four precincts and looking at both paper and tabulator ballots, the purpose of a discovery recount is generally for a campaign to discover if they have grounds to ask the courts for a full election recount, Wittkowski said.

READ GEORGIA ENGLAND'S RESGINATION LETTER

Qualls’ campaign will have two weeks from the completion of the discovery recount on Wednesday to file a request for a complete recount.

Any further steps or changes would have to be made by the Sept. 1 deadline established by the State Board of Elections to be reflected on the November general election ballot.

Poll results showed a tight race between Republicans Ozier and Qualls, who currently serves as deputy clerk in the County Clerk’s office. According to the County Clerk office’s poll results, Qualls came out on top with 1,393 votes to Ozier’s 1,389 votes.

Wittkowski was hesitant when asked if the recount had revealed any ballot discrepancies but said she expects Ozier to ask for a full recount.

“From what they (Ozier’s campaign) were looking at, the portion they were looking at, they think that there may have been something,” Wittkowski said, adding that she believes the original vote count checks out.

Neither Ozier’s nor Qualls’ campaigns could be immediately reached for comment before the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier went to press on Friday evening.

The former Moultrie County Clerk, Georgia England, resigned during the July 14 county board meeting ahead of the conclusion of her term in November. She had previously made the decision not to run for re-election in the November general election.

In her resignation letter — a copy of which was obtained by the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier — England cites what she called a “toxic environment” at the Moultrie County Courthouse as her primary reason for resigning early.

“Moultrie County could be so much better than what it has become, but unfortunately, too many people are choosing to emphasize political parties over the best person for the position,” England writes in the letter. “The Moultrie County Courthouse has become a toxic environment. Quality people are leaving because of under-qualified elected officials and appointed department heads who care more for themselves or their party than they do the citizens of this county.”

“Partisan politics has no place in local elected offices,” the letter continued. “It is bad enough we have to watch our great country continue to be pulled apart by radical factions from both parties. We should not have to suffer the same fate in our county.”

England was appointed as county clerk in June 2001 and served over 20 years in the role. She was one of the last remaining Democratic elected officials in Moultrie County.

The county board has, by law, 60 days from the date of resignation to appoint an interim county clerk, Moultrie County State's Attorney Tracy Weaver previously told the Journal Gazette & Times-Courier.

Any appointment would have to happen in open session at a county board meeting, she said. Whoever may be appointed as interim County Clerk would serve until the expiration of England’s term at the end of November.