ARTHUR — The U.S. flag carrying horse rider known as the Rural Patriot is set to appear once again in front of a silent, sparkling cascade of lights during the annual Arthur Fireworks on July 1.

Now, visitors to downtown Arthur also can see a representation of the rider and this cascade, nicknamed Niagara Falls, throughout the year via a new mural on the north wall of First Neighbor Bank, 119 S. Vine St. The mural has debuted in time for the 20th anniversary of the Rural Patriot's inaugural ride in 2003.

Niagara Falls Fellows volunteer Larry Schlabach said this mural was inspired by a suggestion that longtime Arthur Fireworks supporter Krista Lewin made just weeks before she died on Aug. 6, 2022, at age 52 after falling ill.

"She just loved the fireworks. She was adamant that it was time we put a mural in Arthur of the Rural Patriot," Schlabach said. "Without Krista, this would not have happened."

Lewin developed her love while covering this Fourth of July celebration in the early 2000s, often interviewing organizer Mark Jones, and she wrote about seeing the Rural Patriot in 2004.

"A rider on horseback dramatically emerged from the smoke and flames of the 500-foot-long Niagara Falls," Lewin wrote. "The rider brandishing a large American flag rode his horse boldly near the fireworks."

In 2006, Schlabach met Lewin for the first time when she interviewed him for the Mattoon Journal-Gazette and arranged a photo shoot of him discharging several of the celebration's fireball pyrotechnics.

Lewin kept covering the fireworks for the News-Progress in Sullivan, where she worked as managing editor from 2006-2012. Schlabach said she also volunteered to write for the event after being hired in 2012 by the Mattoon School District, where she ultimately became executive secretary for the superintendent.

Schlabach said Lewin was always thrilled about new additions to the celebration and was excited about her mural idea. He said losing Lewin as a friend and a fireworks cheerleader last summer was hard, but he was determined to see her idea become a reality.

"I just felt like that was my mission. I knew Krista would want me to keep going," Schlabach said.

A Rural Patriot, LLC was subsequently formed to lead the mural project, with Schlabach, Russ Brough, and Lamar Hostetler as board members. Schlabach said the Arthur Rotary Club, which organizes the fireworks, joined with businesses and other community members to raise the needed funds for this downtown beautification effort.

Space for this artwork was found on the building owned by George Fritts, Schlabach said. Artist Scott Lindley and some of his fellow Walldogs painters, who created several murals in nearby Arcola in 2012, then completed the mural this spring. They used one of photographer Craig Pessman's images of the Rural Patriot, portrayed by Marty Miller, as a model.

"They did an amazing job. It was everything I hoped for," Schlabach said.

Lindley said he enjoyed visiting with community members at the June 2-3 annual Arthur Strawberry Jam while painting the mural, which is 30 feet wide and more than 20 feet tall. The artist said he is curious to hear their impressions of the mural as they view it over time.

"We managed to give the mural's composition a little bit of a different look depending on where you are standing at different times of day when the light hits it," Lindley said.

Schlabach said he invites people to attend the celebration's parade at 2 p.m. July 1 so they can see the Rural Patriot and the Falls Fellows pass by the mural.

Attendees can then check out the festivities at Jurgens Park, where seating in the main ball diamond and other areas will be free. Priority seating wristbands are available in advance for $10 each at Arthur First Bank and Oye's Hardware. Fireworks T-shirts, dedicated in memory of Lewin and bearing images based on her fireworks photos, are available for $20 each in advance at Yoder's Kitchen, Dick's Pharmacy, and Arthur IGA.

Jurgens Park will offer food trucks, a Captain Rat & the Blind Rivets concert at 6-9 p.m., and a view of flag carrying skydivers arriving at 8 p.m. before the fireworks at dusk, with a radio simulcast by 106.7. Then, attendees will see the mural come to life as the Rural Patriot rides out, at the fireworks display's midpoint, in front of the Niagara Falls backdrop.

"You can see the Rural Patriot live and in person," Schlabach said. "It's really amazing to watch him."

