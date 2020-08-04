Mysterious seeds from China appear in some Central Illinois mailboxes

BLOOMINGTON — Joe Gawthorp doesn’t like to purchase anything made outside of the U.S. and so when he received a packet of seeds from China in his rural Bloomington mailbox, he never intended to keep them.
“But I was wondering what kind of mailing list I was on,” he said. “It brought back memories of back in the day when you would get records or cassettes in the mail from some record club someone signed you up for. It just seemed off.”
Gawthorp threw the seeds away, not thinking too much about it, until he started seeing social media posts from other Illinois residents who had received the same type of mail.
“I still don’t know why I received them,” he said. “I talked to friends and neighbors and none of them received any.”
Turns out, Gawthorp is in plenty of company: People across the country have received mysterious seed packages. State and federal agriculture officials warn that people should not plant the seeds, and they have been trying to track down the source of the mailings.
“The Illinois Farm Bureau has been closely following investigations into the unsolicited seed packages sent to Illinois residents,” said Bill Bodine, director of business and regulatory affairs with the Illinois Farm Bureau.
He said the Illinois Department of Agriculture is working closely with the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service to address the issue.
"These agencies are taking all necessary precautions to ensure our environment is protected,” Bodine said.
County farm bureau offices in McLean, Macon, and Coles counties said they were not aware of any other residents receiving the seeds.
State agriculture officials say the seeds appear to be harmless but stress that they should not be planted. Recipients should contact IDOA by email at agr.seeds@Illinois.gov to provide their name and contact information and await further instructions.
“We emphasize that recipients of these seed packages should not open the mailing, plant the seeds or throw them away,” Bodine added.
The USDA said there have been reports of the seeds in at least 22 states. Rosemary, sage, mint, hibiscus, mustard and cabbage were among the plants identified.
Gawthorp regrets not taking any pictures of the packages before throwing it away, but said it was in a package marked jewelry. The USDA believes that more than 1,000 households received the packages.
How much do Central Illinois city managers earn?
Contact Kevin Barlow at (309) 820-3238. Follow him on Twitter: @pg_barlow
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.