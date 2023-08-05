MATTOON — The inaugural National Night Out event in Mattoon is set to offer emergency response demonstrations, children's activities, food vendors and more for the community on Tuesday, Aug. 8.

Pastor John Coin with First Southern Baptist Church, which is hosting the local event, said the 40th annual National Night Out is being held across the country this year, but this will be the first time that it has been held in Mattoon.

"It's an event uniting the community and first responders in a non-crisis event," Coin said of the event at 6 p.m. Tuesday on the grounds of the church, 3521 DeWitt Ave.

Coin said demonstrations by the Mattoon Police Department's canine units, set for 6:30 and 7:30 p.m., and a landing by a MedEvac medical transport helicopter will be among the activities there.

Other activities will include a Mattoon Fire Department hands-on fire house demonstration, an appearance by Eastern Illinois University Police Department canine Penny, information booths from social service providers for children and families, a dunk tank, mini golf, free popcorn and water, and giveaways.

Grumpy Al's Dawgs, The House of Brisket, La Luna Mexican Restaurant, and SweeTea'z will have food and drinks available for purchase during the event.

