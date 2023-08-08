CHARLESTON — As summer winds down, approximately 60 vocalists in the new East Central Chorale are set to lift up their voices on Sunday, Aug. 13, in celebration of this sunny season.

The chorale, which formed this spring, is scheduled to perform its first ever summer concert at 4 p.m. at Charleston High School's renovated Swickard Auditorium. Tickets will be available at the door for $10 each.

Chorale board member and vocalist Kris Newell said the community group's director, Juliane Sharp, has selected music with a focus on summer memories for this concert. Newell said her favorite from the song list is "River in Judeah," which includes allusions to a day of rest.

"I love how everybody sounds together with the harmonies. It's a really fun piece. It's upbeat and fun to sing as a chorus," Newell said of the group's practices in the high school's choir room.

Chorale board member and vocalist Patti Murphy said she is partial to the group's interpretation of "Wanting Memories." She said this song is fun to sing and touching as it celebrates the uplifting power of good memories. She added, "There is a lot of beauty out there and sometimes we don't look for it."

Murphy said she has good memories of singing in the East Central Harmony Chorus, known as the Charleston Sweet Adelines, a female vocal group that formed in 2016. She said their practices and performance schedule was disrupted by the pandemic, and many vocalists engaged in other pursuits.

In an effort to create a new vocal music opportunity for both women and men, Murphy said she and other Sweet Adelines veterans approached Sharp, Charleston High School's choral director, with the idea of forming a new group under her direction.

The East Central Chorale subsequently formed this spring in affiliation with the Coles County Arts Council. The group held its first concert on May 21 at Swickard Auditorium.

Newell, who has fond memories of being a Charleston High School choir member, said the concert and the practices have been great experiences. Newell said the chorale has brought together vocalists of different ages, 18 and older, and experiences into a cohesive singing group.

"We all come together with the love of music, and it's been a lot of fun," Newell said. "When you come together and make music together, it's really special."

Murphy said the chorale, which is open to vocalists from throughout the area, is already looking ahead to holding practices for a fall concert. She said the group has designed its schedule so that vocalists can take part as their time permits without having to be in every seasonal concert.

"That flexibility has been really good," Murphy said, adding that schedule updates are posted on the East Central Chorale page on Facebook.

