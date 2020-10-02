New grant program helps Mattoon industrial businesses buy PPE for workers

MATTOON — A new fund will help pay for personal protective equipment at manufacturing and industrial businesses in Mattoon, according to a joint announcement Friday from Coles Together and the Mattoon Area Industrial Development organization.
Coles Together said in a written statement that the PPE Grant Program would provide funding to targeted businesses to help offset the cost of equipment needed to keep employees and customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The MAID board unanimously agreed to support this program with the goal of helping local manufacturers remain open and keeping workers employed in the community.
The program will be administered by Coles Together, the county's economic development organization. Coles Together President Angela Griffin said partnering with MAID to deliver financial assistance to businesses brings together two organizations aligned in their mission to support the community's industrial and manufacturing sector.
"This isn't the first time Coles Together and MAID have worked together to fill a financial gap, strengthen skills in the workforce, or support existing manufacturing businesses," Griffin said. "We are pleased to be their partner again and look forward to quickly and efficiently deploying resources to our industrial business partners."
Grants of up to $100 per employee or $10,000, whichever is less, are available for manufacturing and industrial businesses that demonstrate need in relation to COVID-19. Certain qualifying criteria must be met and funds will be available until they run out or Nov. 30, whichever is first.
Further information about the program is available by contacting Coles Together at 217-258-5627 or angela@colestogether.com.
Gallery: Historic front pages from the JG-TC archives
September 12, 2001 - 9/11
October 23, 1962 - Cuban Missile Crisis
November 22, 1963 - Assassination of President Kennedy
May 21, 1927 - Lindbergh flight
May 07, 1937 - Hindenburg disaster
March 20, 2003 - Iraq war
June 06, 1944 - D-Day
July 28, 1914 - World War I
July 21, 1969 - Moon landing
January 29, 1986 - Challenger disaster
December 08, 1941 - Attack on Pearl Harbor
August 09, 1974 - Nixon resigns
April 15, 1912 - Titanic collides with iceberg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.