New grant program helps Mattoon industrial businesses buy PPE for workers

MATTOON — A new fund will help pay for personal protective equipment at manufacturing and industrial businesses in Mattoon, according to a joint announcement Friday from Coles Together and the Mattoon Area Industrial Development organization.

Coles Together said in a written statement that the PPE Grant Program would provide funding to targeted businesses to help offset the cost of equipment needed to keep employees and customers safe during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The MAID board unanimously agreed to support this program with the goal of helping local manufacturers remain open and keeping workers employed in the community.

The program will be administered by Coles Together, the county's economic development organization. Coles Together President Angela Griffin said partnering with MAID to deliver financial assistance to businesses brings together two organizations aligned in their mission to support the community's industrial and manufacturing sector.