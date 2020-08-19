New students undergo COVID-19 tests at Eastern Illinois University

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Charleston & Mattoon's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CHARLESTON — Freshman Breydon Brennan of Tolono was among dozens who lined up late Wednesday morning when Eastern Illinois University began offering free, voluntary COVID-19 tests for new students.

"It's definitely nice to have the tests available and convenient, and it also helps to rest some uneasy nerves," Brennan said. The computer science major noted that this was his first COVID-19 test since the pandemic began in the spring.

Eastern is scheduled to continue offering these tests for new students on Thursday, Aug. 20 and for returning students on Aug. 26-27 on the South Quad as the university prepares for in-person classes to resume on Monday for the fall semester.

Eric Davidson, acting director of Health and Counseling Services, said Eastern is providing these tests to help identify any positive COVID-19 cases among students as they return to campus. If any cases are found, he said they will work with the Coles County Health Department to isolate these individuals and trace their contacts.

"Our hopes would be that we help control and prevent some of the spread," Davidson said. He noted that any students with local addresses who test positive will be included with the COVID-19 figures for Coles County, not their home counties, for record keeping purposes.