New students undergo COVID-19 tests at Eastern Illinois University

CHARLESTON — Freshman Breydon Brennan of Tolono was among dozens who lined up late Wednesday morning when Eastern Illinois University began offering free, voluntary COVID-19 tests for new students.
"It's definitely nice to have the tests available and convenient, and it also helps to rest some uneasy nerves," Brennan said. The computer science major noted that this was his first COVID-19 test since the pandemic began in the spring.
Eastern is scheduled to continue offering these tests for new students on Thursday, Aug. 20 and for returning students on Aug. 26-27 on the South Quad as the university prepares for in-person classes to resume on Monday for the fall semester.
Eric Davidson, acting director of Health and Counseling Services, said Eastern is providing these tests to help identify any positive COVID-19 cases among students as they return to campus. If any cases are found, he said they will work with the Coles County Health Department to isolate these individuals and trace their contacts.
"Our hopes would be that we help control and prevent some of the spread," Davidson said. He noted that any students with local addresses who test positive will be included with the COVID-19 figures for Coles County, not their home counties, for record keeping purposes.
Josh Reinhart, public information coordinator for Eastern, said he has heard from local residents and parents of students that they have been glad to see the university offer tests and take other public health measures to protect students and the community as a whole. Eastern held tests for faculty and staff last week.
New students wore masks and socially distanced, both of which are now required practices on campus, as they lined up to be tested by Sarah Bush Lincoln Health System staff on Wednesday under canopies on the South Quad.
The students were asked to complete online forms ahead of time and then went through check-in stations. Their test specimens were collected by inserting a foam swab a small distance into each nostril. The swab then was rotated and kept in place for approximately 15 seconds in each nostril.
Senior Ali Kirk of Braceville, a student ambassador at Eastern, said after her test Wednesday morning that she was pleased the test was not any more invasive than this.
"People shouldn't be nervous because it's not that bad," said Kirk, who is an exercise science major. Kirk added that she and her parents appreciate Eastern is testing for COVID-19 before the semester starts. "It makes me feel better knowing that is available."
Davidson said any students who test positive will be isolated locally at first and then given the option of returning to their home county for quarantine. He said Eastern and the Coles County Health Department will reach out to those students' home health departments and healthcare providers.
"We will make sure their care is coordinated so that the county knows someone is coming home," Davidson said.
More information about Eastern's COVID-19 response planning is available at https://www.eiu.edu/covid/.
