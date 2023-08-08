MATTOON — Many community members might only ever speak with a police officer when a crime, traffic crash or other emergency has occurred.

"National Night Out is an opportunity to bring both groups together during a non-crisis event," said Pastor John Coin with First Southern Baptist Church in Mattoon of this program, which is now in its 40th year.

Coin said he had seen National Night Out's value while helping with these events for 20 years in various Michigan and Indiana communities. When Coin joined First Southern in 2021, he was surprised to learn there had never been a Mattoon Night Out. Consequently, he set out to help organize one.

First Southern hosted the first-ever National Night Out in Mattoon on Tuesday. The event's emergency response equipment displays, police canine unit demonstrations, food trucks, children's games, and other activities drew a crowd to the church grounds, 3521 DeWitt Ave.

"If I could do a National Night Out event every month, I would. We are doing one next year, 100 percent," Coin said of this event, which utilized overflow parking and church shuttle buses with the help of nearby Maranatha Baptist Church.

Mattoon resident Danny Clapp, a recovery support specialist, said he attended the National Night Out to help with the information booth offered there by his employer, LifeLinks counseling and mental health service in Mattoon.

Clapp said the event also offered an opportunity for him and his wife, Mia, to bring their son, 5-year-old Nixon, to see all the displays and meet local police officers.

"We want to show him that police are good people," Clapp said, adding that police officers sometimes get an undeserved "bad rap." "They keep us safe and they do an awesome job at that."

Nixon shouted out, "I like your dog," as Mattoon Police Department Officer Brett Hall demonstrated his canine partner Axel's ability to follow commands and apprehend a suspect. The German shepherd then posed for photos with children in front of his squad car.

Eastern Illinois University Police Chief Marisol Gamboa introduced community members to her department's new therapy dog, a beagle-foxhound mix named Penny. She said Penny is trained to provide comfort to crime victims and witnesses, including in court.

When walking the therapy dog on campus, Gamboa said she has found that students are more comfortable approaching her and having conversations. She said the students first ask about Penny and then ask about the EIU Police Department and its services, while the dog enjoys the attention.

"(Penny) is amazing. She is going to do a lot of wonderful things for us," Gamboa said.

The Coles County Sheriff's Office was represented at the event by Chief Deputy Tyler Heleine, who also brought his family with him to take part in the activities there.

"I think these events are very positive for our community," Heleine said. "It gives us a chance to communicate with people outside of the job, outside of an emergency call."

Community members in attendance also got to see Mattoon Fire Department trucks and a Medevac helicopter up close and talk to their crews.

Elizabeth Mason of Mattoon said she was looking forward to meeting Penny the therapy dog, while her 3-year-old son, Lincoln, had a lot of fun controlling the water flow out of a fire house with the help of a Mattoon firefighter.

"Lincoln wants to be a firefighter, so that was really exciting for him," Mason said.

