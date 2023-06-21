TUSCOLA — A crash south of Tuscola has prompted the temporary closure of northbound Interstate 57, Illinois State Police said.
Interstate 57 northbound is closed to public traffic at exit 192, just north of Mattoon.
The detour is:
• Exit Interstate 57 northbound at Exit 192 onto eastbound Coles County Road 1000 North (County Road 18);
• Travel east on Coles County Road 1000 North (County Road 18) to Illinois Route 130 northbound;
• Travel north on Illinois Route 130 to U.S. 36 eastbound; and
• Travel east on U.S. 36 to Interstate 57 northbound.
No other information about the crash or how long the roadway will remain closed was released.