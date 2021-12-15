 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Oakland man leads effort to provide Christmas toys to Kentucky tornado victims

  • 0

AccuWeather speaks with an American Red Cross organizer in western Kentucky, who says she's never seen a disaster this devastating and widespread.

OAKLAND — Following the devastating tornados that tore through parts of Kentucky last weekend, an Oakland man is looking to provide victims and their families with toys and gifts in time for Christmas. 

“I’m just an average guy and I've been seeing all these pictures of Kentucky with how destroyed it is,” said Brad Stiff, 35. “I have four kids myself and I can’t imagine living in a hotel right now and then doing Christmas there with just the shirt on my back.” 

Stiff, who works as an electrician, said he was home on Dec. 10 when he saw the warnings for the tornado going through Illinois and drove his family to his parents’ house because they have a basement and a backup generator.  

Once they got back home the next day, Stiff said there was nothing done to his house, and the only noticeable damage was a couple of trees that came down in his yard. 

They weren't so lucky in Kentucky, where the death toll rose to 75 and 122 people were unaccounted for after tornadoes ripped through the state over the weekend. Fifteen counties across the commonwealth sustained considerable damage, with the western portion of the state the hardest hit. 

Stiff said he checked the Kentucky governor’s website about what is needed and discovered that supplies like food, water, and clothing donations were abundant while toys for infants to teens are short in supply. 

“I really haven’t been seeing any toy drives or nothing for the kids down there and Christmas is next week, so I called my buddies,” Stiff said. 

Soon after calling a handful of phone numbers, Stiff had the people and a plan in place to get toys in the hands of those affected. 

Stiff said he is looking for donations that are new and in the original packaging or unwrapped. Items like toys, books, and electronics will be accepted as well as $25 Visa and Mastercard gift cards to help the families out. 

These items can be left at Ingrum’s Waste Disposal and Paris Animal Feed and Health in Paris, Birkey’s Farm Store and McQueen’s Lumber in Oakland, John Deere in Ashmore, Pilson Auto Center in Charleston, Pilson Ford-Lincoln Auto Center in Mattoon, and Kirchner Building Centers in Kansas, Marshall, and Charleston.

To transport everything, Stiff said he was loaned a trailer from JJet Rentals in Casey and a truck from Express Electric who is also covering fuel costs for the trip to Kentucky. 

Anyone interested in donating items should drop off their new or unwrapped toys at any of the above businesses before Saturday, Dec. 18, so Stiff can deliver them himself.

“I just do toys,” Stiff said. “I’m just trying to make some kids happy in Kentucky with the hardship they’re going through.” 

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Damaging winds, severe weather pose threat

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News