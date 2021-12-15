Oakland man leads effort to provide Christmas toys to Kentucky tornado victims

AccuWeather speaks with an American Red Cross organizer in western Kentucky, who says she's never seen a disaster this devastating and widespread.
OAKLAND — Following the devastating tornados that tore through parts of Kentucky last weekend , an Oakland man is looking to provide victims and their families with toys and gifts in time for Christmas. “I’m just an average guy and I've been seeing all these pictures of Kentucky with how destroyed it is,” said Brad Stiff, 35. “I have four kids myself and I can’t imagine living in a hotel right now and then doing Christmas there with just the shirt on my back.” Stiff, who works as an electrician, said he was home on Dec. 10 when he saw the warnings for the tornado going through Illinois and drove his family to his parents’ house because they have a basement and a backup generator. Once they got back home the next day, Stiff said there was nothing done to his house, and the only noticeable damage was a couple of trees that came down in his yard. They weren't so lucky in Kentucky, where t he death toll rose to 75 and 122 people were unaccounted for after tornadoes ripped through the state over the weekend. Fifteen counties across the commonwealth sustained considerable damage, with the western portion of the state the hardest hit. Stiff said he checked the Kentucky governor’s website about what is needed and discovered that supplies like food, water, and clothing donations were abundant while toys for infants to teens are short in supply. “I really haven’t been seeing any toy drives or nothing for the kids down there and Christmas is next week, so I called my buddies,” Stiff said. Soon after calling a handful of phone numbers, Stiff had the people and a plan in place to get toys in the hands of those affected. Stiff said he is looking for donations that are new and in the original packaging or unwrapped. Items like toys, books, and electronics will be accepted as well as $25 Visa and Mastercard gift cards to help the families out. To transport everything, Stiff said he was loaned a trailer from JJet Rentals in Casey and a truck from Express Electric who is also covering fuel costs for the trip to Kentucky. Anyone interested in donating items should drop off their new or unwrapped toys at any of the above businesses before Saturday, Dec. 18, so Stiff can deliver them himself. “I just do toys,” Stiff said. “I’m just trying to make some kids happy in Kentucky with the hardship they’re going through.”
Top pics from the weekend: Tornadoes and more
APTOPIX Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing
Red Bull driver Max Verstappen of the Netherlands, left, celebrates with Red Bull team chief Christian Horner, right, and his team in the pit lane after becoming F1 drivers world champion after winning the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. The most dramatic Formula One season in years ended, of course, in one of the most dramatic finishes possible when Max Verstappen snatched the world championship away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Kamran Jebreili
APTOPIX Abu Dhabi F1 GP Auto Racing
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton of Britain reacts after finishing second in the Formula One Abu Dhabi Grand Prix in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Dec. 12. 2021. Max Verstappen ripped a record eighth title away from Lewis Hamilton with a pass on the final lap of the Abu Dhabi GP to close one of the most thrilling Formula One seasons in years as the first Dutch world champion. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili, Pool)
Kamran Jebreili
APTOPIX Army Navy Football
Navy players celebrate their 17-13 win over Army after an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke
APTOPIX Bears Packers Football
Chicago Bears' Justin Fields flips the ball as he is hit by Green Bay Packers' Kingsley Keke and Kenny Clark during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Aaron Gash)
Aaron Gash
APTOPIX Bears Packers Football
Green Bay Packers' Davante Adams celebrates his touchdown catch with Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Allen Lazard (13) during the first half of an NFL football game against the Chicago Bears Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)
Matt Ludtke
APTOPIX Bob Dole
World War II veteran Alexander Freidenberger, 97, talks to Sen. Jerry Moran, R-Kan., before a memorial service for former Sen. Bob Dole, R-Kan., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Russell, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Charlie Riedel
APTOPIX Britain Soccer Premier League
Chelsea's Jorginho, left, celebrates with his teammate Marcos Alonso after scoring his side's second goal on a penalty kick during the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Leeds United, at the Stamford Bridge stadium in London, Saturday, Dec.11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham)
Matt Dunham
APTOPIX Chile Migrants
A Venezuelan migrant child raises a toy at the police after her family was told to break up the camp along the seashore where they are living in El Morro, a neighborhood of Iquique, Chile, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Matias Delacroix)
Matias Delacroix
APTOPIX Cowboys Washington Football
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs (7) breaks up a pass intended for Washington Football Team wide receiver Terry McLaurin (17) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Landover, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)
Julio Cortez
APTOPIX Hong Kong Harbor Race
Competitors swim during a harbor race at the Victoria Harbor in Hong Kong, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Hundreds of people took part in traditional swim across iconic Victoria Harbor after two years of suspension. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Kin Cheung
APTOPIX Israel Miss Universe 2021
Miss Universe 2020 Andrea Meza, right, crowns India's Harnaaz Sandhu as Miss Universe 2021 during the 70th Miss Universe pageant, Monday, Dec. 13, 2021, in Eilat, Israel. (AP Photo/Ariel Schalit)
Ariel Schalit
APTOPIX Lions Broncos Football
Denver Broncos wide receiver Courtland Sutton (14) kneels at a painted tribute to former Denver Broncos wide receiver Demaryius Thomas after an NFL football game against the Detroit Lions, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, in Denver. Thomas was found dead in his suburban Atlanta home Thursday night, Dec. 9, 2021. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
Jack Dempsey
APTOPIX Magic Lakers Basketball
Los Angeles Lakers guard Talen Horton-Tucker (5) and Orlando Magic forward Chuma Okeke (3) fight for the ball during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Los Angeles, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu)
Ringo H.W. Chiu
APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes
The front steps of a house are all that remains after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes
Ronald Hayes sits in a shelter in Wingo, Ky., on Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021, after his home was destroyed by a tornado that ripped through the town on the evening of Dec. 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Robert Bumsted)
Robert Bumsted
APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes
A family photo lays among the debris inside of a house after a tornado in Dawson Springs, Ky., Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. A monstrous tornado, carving a track that could rival the longest on record, ripped across the middle of the U.S. on Friday. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes
In this aerial photo, a collapsed factory is seen with workers searching for survivors, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Mayfield, Ky., after tornadoes came through the area the previous night. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)
Gerald Herbert
APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes
A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes
Beth May walks around her backyard with her chickens after her house was hit by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Storms swept through Bowling Green, Ky., near the Tennessee border, tearing roofs off homes and flinging debris into roadways. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)
Michael Clubb
APTOPIX Midwest Tornadoes
Damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Ky., on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Tornadoes and severe weather caused catastrophic damage across multiple states late Friday, killing several people overnight. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
Mark Humphrey
APTOPIX MLS Cup Soccer
New York City FC forward Valentin Castellanos (11) celebrates with the trophy after their penalty kick shootout win over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup soccer game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Amanda Loman
APTOPIX MLS Cup Soccer
New York City FC players celebrate with the trophy after their penalty kick shootout win over the Portland Timbers in the MLS Cup soccer game, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, in Portland, Ore. (AP Photo/Amanda Loman)
Amanda Loman
APTOPIX Morocco Marrakech Tourism
Women walk through sun rays lighting the old Medina where shop owners wait for tourists, in Marrakech, Morocco, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Morocco extended its border closure until the end of the year due to the new covid variant, causing anger and concern among tourism workers. (AP Photo/Mosa'ab Elshamy)
Mosa'ab Elshamy
APTOPIX Portugal Daily Life
A couple uses their cellphones on the beach as the sun sets in Nazare, Portugal, Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Armando Franca)
Armando Franca
APTOPIX Spain Weather
A man carries his pet in front of his home through a flooded area near the Ebro River in Tudela, northern Spain, Sunday, Dec. 12, 2021. Heavy rain has led to flooding in northern Spain. (AP Photo/Alvaro Barrientos)
Alvaro Barrientos
