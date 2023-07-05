OAKLAND — Live music, a parade, fireworks and more are planned Friday and Saturday in Oakland as this community finishes cleaning up after being hit by a severe storm last week.

Chief Anthony Bennett of the Oakland Fire Protection District said city public works crews, volunteer firefighters, businesses and residents have been removing downed trees and limbs throughout town since the storm hit on the afternoon of Thursday, June 29.

"The community has banded together, and everyone has been pitching in and helping out," Bennett said, adding that power was restored to all electrical service customers in this northeast Coles County community by late Sunday evening or early Monday morning. "We are back in business."

Independence Celebration committee member Roy McCammon said crews were working at Lake Park on Wednesday to get this venue ready for hosting festivities. This park had been littered with downed trees and limbs, including ones that had smashed through a swing set and the fence of a basketball court.

The Those Three Guys band is scheduled to perform a free concert from 7-10 p.m. Friday at Lake Park's large pavilion. Food vendors Zack's Snack Shack, We Li Kit homemade ice cream, and Hawaiian Ice Cream are slated to be on site for both days of the celebration.

McCammon said the committee moved the celebration from before the Fourth of July to afterward to be on the same day as the Oakland Chamber of Commerce's annual Jonah Fish Fry, set for 4-7 p.m. Saturday at the large pavilion.

"We are adding the two events together to see how everything works out," McCammon said.

Saturday's festivities also will feature a parade at 11 a.m. from the park to the town square, with WCIA meteorologist Jacob Dickey serving as the grand marshal.

Chief Bennett said Oakland has its fire trucks ready for the parade, has recruited trucks from Hindsboro and other neighboring communities, and welcomes additional area fire departments to take part in the procession.

Other scheduled activities on Saturday will include a children's pedal tractor pull at noon, magic show from 1-2 p.m., and bingo from 1-4 p.m. in the park. A cruise-in will be held from 9 a.m.-2 p.m. and the fireworks display will be set off at dusk on the adjacent Oakland school campus.

