'Old and new faces' at Lincoln Fire Protection District's annual pancake breakfast

CHARLESTON — Seeing an attendance increase from past years, the Lincoln Fire Protection District hosted its 40th annual Lincoln Fire Pancake and Sausage Day.

Dominic Baima, the district's public information officer, said the organization was happy to be back to normal after changes to the event during the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We're excited that we're back in person," Baima said, "... We cut the hours little bit during COVID because we weren't sure quite how the drive thru would go, then extended them a little bit the second year, and now we're back to the normal hours, so it's nice to have everyone here."

Longtime supporter Steve Way said he has been coming to the annual event since its inception and was happy to join the department for another year. He said former LFPD Chief Herb Norman, a former neighbor of Way's, was a big influence for him to support the fire department.

Way said it has been "phenomenal" watching the event grow over the years.

"They've really improved it and got better; turnouts are especially good," Way said. "It's been a good fundraiser for the community and for the firehouse."

The fundraiser is run by the volunteers who staff the fire protection district. It helps support the department so it can purchase new equipment, invest in the department and assist displaced families without touching tax dollars.

Aside from the financial gains, Baima said, the department also benefits from connecting with the community.

"It shows the community that we are out not just when there's an emergency," Baima said. "It's really nice to have them here and see us not just at the worst times possible, and it's really nice to see families (we have helped) and members who have retired who come back to support us every year."

Firefighter Kaleb Wildman, who was helping make pancakes at the event, said he felt everything was going smoothly at the halfway point.

He said he sees a benefit for volunteers as well at a time where volunteer firefighters are difficult to come by, adding that connecting younger firefighters with the community and other potential firefighters "helps us keep our members up and everything running smoothly."

Baima said he was grateful for everyone who came out to support the event.

"We've seen a lot of people," Baima said. "It's great to see some old faces and some new faces."