Open house planned at new Charleston Family Planning Center

CHARLESTON — An open house has been scheduled for Tuesday, Sept. 27, for the new Charleston Family Planning Center.

The Indiana Family Health Council reported that its Charleston reproductive health clinic, 618 W. Lincoln Ave., started seeing patients on June 21 and will host the open house at 2:30-5:30 p.m. The council reported that its clinic serves insured, non-insured, and underinsured individuals. Residency of the community is not a requirement.

“Our commitment to offer quality and affordable reproductive services to Indiana has spurred our growth into Illinois,” said President and CEO Kristin Adams in a press release. “As more individuals are in need of affordable family planning and reproductive care, IFHC is always looking for ways to expand and broaden our ability to reach new clientele.”

The clinic offers confidential reproductive healthcare to women, men, and adolescents. Services provided include contraceptive care, regular exams, STD/STI screenings, pregnancy testing. Clinic hours are 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday and Wednesday-Friday, and 10-6 p.m. Tuesday.

“I am very excited to serve individuals of Coles and surrounding counties,” nurse practitioner Mariana Rice said in the release. “We will offer an atmosphere where all patients feel welcomed and comfortable.”

The council also reported that a mobile unit will provide the same services as the clinic to Clark, Crawford, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Effingham and Jasper counties. Businesses and nonprofit organizations may schedule this unit to come to their communities via www.ilfhc.org.

IFHC administers the grant for the eastern region of Illinois from the federal Title X Family Planning Program for family planning and related preventative health services for low-income or underinsured individuals. It has been the Indiana Title X grantee since 1976.

“As we strive to improve population health outcomes, IFHC contributes to this effort by assisting individuals in planning their families,” Adams said.