Operation Honor Guard fundraiser held in Mattoon

MATTOON — Veterans lined the intersection of Charleston Avenue and 19th Street on Wednesday to collect monetary donations as part of Operation Honor Guard's Day of Giving.

The nonprofit Operation Honor Guard organization raises money to help veterans organizations' honor guards with uniforms, rain gear, gloves, rifles and repairs, flags, hats, gloves and fuel expense.

"(Veterans) served our nation, came back home, and are still serving today by volunteering on their local honor guard," the nonprofit said in a statement. "We believe that is enough. They shouldn't have to reach into their own pockets and pay for uniforms and expenses. Your donation will ensure that the tradition of final military honors at a fallen veteran's funeral continues."

Veterans were out late Wednesday morning at the KC Summers dealership, one of the Day of Giving sponsors, at Charleston and 19th Street as the Mattoon Fire Department ladder truck raised a giant U.S. flag over the intersection. Some motorists handed donations out the windows of their vehicles and others pulled over to give while visiting with the veterans.

"We have some very generous people out here," said Vickie Mendenall, honor guard member and bar manager with the Neoga American Legion.

Supporters can also donate online at bit.ly/honorguard22.

Contact Rob Stroud at (217) 238-6861. Follow him on Twitter: @TheRobStroud

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.