OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility planned in Mattoon
OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility planned in Mattoon

OSF OnCall Urgent Care

Peoria-based OSF HealthCare opened the pictured OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility in January 2020 in Bloomington and plans to open one of these facilities later this year in Mattoon.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY OSF HEALTHCARE

MATTOON — Peoria-based OSF HealthCare has reported that it plans to open an OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility later this year in Mattoon.

Spokeswoman Libby Allison said OSF is always looking for new opportunities to provide the best care possible for the residents of Central Illinois, where the company also operates OSF HealthCare Heart of Mary Medical Center in Urbana and OSF HealthCare St. Joseph Medical Center in Bloomington.

"An important step in that is expanding access to urgent care, and we believe the addition of an OSF OnCall Urgent Care facility will help supplement the excellent care the Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center already provides to the Mattoon community," Allison said.

OSF is still confirming the timeline for its Mattoon project but it is hoping for a late spring opening, Allison said. OSF will share information on the location and other aspects of the planned facility as it is able, she said.

The OSF website reports that OnCall Urgent Care facilities offer patients the ability to schedule in-person visits from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. These facilities treat a range of mild illnesses and injuries, including allergies, back pain, broken bones, cold or flu symptoms, minor burns or bruises, minor fractures, rashes or poison ivy, sprains, suturing, urinary tract infections, and upper respiratory infections.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

