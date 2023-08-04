CHARLESTON — The Coles County Fair will continue through Sunday, but local 4-H youths have already wrapped up a busy week of competing in livestock and general projects shows there.

During fair week, several of those youths also wrapped up their final Coles County events as 4-H'ers as they near completion of their years of eligibility for this youth development program. However, they will take their 4-H experiences with them as they pursue higher education and careers.

"I have enjoyed it a lot. There is a lot of support that you feel," said completion member Ila Richter. The Charleston High School graduate added that, "It teaches you a work ethic."

For Richter, that work has included raising goats for 4-H competitions. She sold one of her wether goats, named Goose for the "Top Gun" character, Thursday evening at the annual 4-H Livestock Auction that the Coles County Fair Board sponsored. She plans to put the proceeds in her savings.

The 4-H youth, who is the daughter of Richard and Tiffany Richter, said her 4-H experiences have helped prepare her for studying agriculture business this fall at Lake Land College and then as a transfer student at a four-year university. She also plans to stay involved with 4-H as a supporter.

"I have younger siblings, so as they go through 4-H, I am going to help out as much as a I can," Richter said.

Completion member Kaylin Richey also has family ties to 4-H. The Mattoon High School graduate noted that her club leader was longtime 4-H volunteer Cindy Overton.

Richey said she enjoyed spending extra time with her grandmother, including while packing boxes full of groceries at the Mattoon Community Food Center as a club community service project. The 4-H'er said she also appreciates the leadership skills she developed during her tenure as club president.

As a 4-H'er, Richey has competed in horse riding shows and goat competitions. This year, she won the champion senior showmanship honor at the goat show. Her grand champion dairy doe, an American Alpine named Cricket, sold for more than $1,000 at the auction.

The 4-H youth, who is the daughter of Collin and Kacie Richey, will now be focusing on coursework at Eastern Illinois University. Richey said she may major in biology, tying back to her 4-H show experiences, while also studying musical performance.

Completion member Lexy Drake, who is the daughter of Kyle and Emily Drake, will begin her sophomore year this fall at Lake Land, where she is studying pre-veterinary science. Drake said her major choice is influenced by observing her father on the job as a veterinarian in Arthur.

"I have grown up going to work with him and I have seen what it's like to have that lifestyle," Drake said, adding that she likes the idea of working as a vet in a rural area with livestock farms.

The Charleston graduate also has gained real world experience with livestock by participating in 4-H chicken and goat shows, where she won senior showmanship awards this year in each. She sold one of her Rhode Island Red chickens in the auction at the conclusion of the show week.

"I wouldn't say it's a competition. When we get out there (in the show ring), we all help each other," Drake said of the support she has felt in 4-H. She noted that it's common for one 4-H'er to show another's animal when he or she is not available.

Richey said she will miss this support from 4-H youths and all the backers of the fair. She added, "Thank you to everyone who donates every year to make the fair what it is. (This support) plays a key role in (4-H'ers') motivation and making them feel like their work has paid off at the end of the year."

The other youths who are set to mark their final year in Coles County 4-H in 2023 are Nellie Schout, Nate Shrader, Kuyler Miller and Eliana Stewart.

Close Vivian Stewart, 4, and Veronica Stewart, 2, of Charleston pet a calf at the Coles County Fair in Charleston on Thursday. Coles County 4-H completion members Kaylin Richey of Mattoon, at left, and Ila Richter of Lerna wait to present their goats at their final 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, Thursday evening at the fair in Charleston. Coles County 4-H completion member Lexy Drake of Charleston holds her Rhode Island Red chicken during her final 4-H Livestock Auction, sponsored by the Coles County Fair Board, at the fair Thursday evening in Charleston. Coles County 4-H youths Abby Metzger, at left, Jessica Logue and Ila Richter ready their animals to be judged during the 4-H goat show Wednesday morning at the Coles County Fair in Charleston. The fair will continue on Thursday with harness racing at 12:30 p.m., livestock auction at 5:30 p.m., and the truck and tractor pull at 7 p.m. Cruz Hill, 10, of Neoga is shown Tuesday morning leading his 1,135-pound crossbred steer, Nixon, out of the Coles County 4-H beef show ring, where he later won the junior showmanship award. He prepared by walking Nixon in his yard and watching cattle-raising videos. Cruz said the show's judge asked him a trick question about how many steers are born each year. The 4-H'er said he quickly answered "zero" before the judge finished the whole question. Junior Miss Coles County 2023 Adlee McQueen hands a prize ribbon to 4-H youth Braden Snyder during the swine show Monday morning in Charleston. Amira Le Grand, 11, of Oakland guides a 230-pound Duroc Guilt through the ring during the Coles County 4-H swine show Monday morning in Charleston as event superintendent Rod Helton assesses her entry. Amira said her sister, Addy, 9, named this pig "Love." Amira said she and "Love" practiced a lot for their time in the show ring. "I walk her around our yard. She really likes it. It's good exercise and stuff." Kaleb Cash of Cash Electric in Kansas installs a 10-foot ceiling fan on Thursday in the 4-H show ring at the Coles County Fairgrounds in Charleston with the help of his sons, 4-year-old Quentin and 5-year-old Mason, in preparation for the fair and the livestock shows there starting on Sunday. Miss Coles County Fair 2023 Laney Wright, at left, Little Miss Grace Beurskens and Junior Miss Adlee McQueen prepare to give out prize ribbons during the Coles County 4-H swine show Monday morning in Charleston. Photos of 2023 Coles County Fair 4-H activities Coles County 4-H youths tended to their livestock and competed in shows at the 2023 Coles County Fair, which is scheduled to continue through Sunday at the fairgrounds in Charleston. 