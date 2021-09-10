Pageant to crown Mattoon royalty

MATTOON — The 4th annual Miss Mattoon Pageant is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Family Worship Center.

Little Miss and Junior Miss divisions will compete at 2:45 p.m.

Pre-teen and Miss divisions will compete at 5:30 p.m.

Admission the pageant is either $3 at the door for adults, $1 for those 9 and under, or you can donate to veterans in need such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, laundry soap, socks underwear, razors, toilet paper and paper towels.

The Family Worship center is located at 5475 Lerna Road, Mattoon.

The 2019 pageant winners are Brailynn Herendeen, Little Miss; Hadlee Barr, Miss Preteen; Renee Beltran, Junior Miss; and Brooklyn Chaney, Miss Mattoon.

Little Miss contestants are Finley Aiston, Lucy Bagwell, Kynley Diener, Aubrey Dilly, Skylar Diveley, Rylie Farris, Hillary Hamilton, Reece Lindley, Reagan Meinhart, Saylor Morgan, Caroline Moses, Hemi Tomasello, and Penelope Watkins.

Miss Preteen contestants are Chayse Berkheimer, Jordyn Cole, Daisy Douglas, Sutton Faller, Khloe Fredrick, Alayna Gordman, Abby Grisamore, Isabella Hood, Stormy Murdock, Kaydence Perry, Melody Rhine, Gemma Shirley, Mia Stephen, Daisy Tell, Kynnady Tinsman, Piper Watkins, Kaylee Wilson, Elizabeth Woods.

Junior Miss contestants are: Emma Dyer, Arely Gonzalez, Audrina Gordon, Eisley Lyons, Demri Sanders, Sydney Starwalt, Gracie White.

Miss Mattoon contestants are: Lexie Decker, Kandaice Dyer, Morgan Prahl, Averie Smith, Laney Wright.

