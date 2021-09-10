 Skip to main content
Pageant to crown Mattoon royalty

MATTOON — The 4th annual Miss Mattoon Pageant is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 11, at the Family Worship Center.

Little Miss and Junior Miss divisions will compete at 2:45 p.m.

Pre-teen and Miss divisions will compete at 5:30 p.m.

Admission the pageant is either $3 at the door for adults, $1 for those 9 and under, or you can donate to veterans in need such as toothbrushes, toothpaste, shampoo, soap, laundry soap, socks underwear, razors, toilet paper and paper towels.

The Family Worship center is located at 5475 Lerna Road, Mattoon.

The 2019 pageant winners are Brailynn Herendeen, Little Miss; Hadlee Barr, Miss Preteen; Renee Beltran, Junior Miss; and Brooklyn Chaney, Miss Mattoon.

Little Miss contestants are Finley Aiston, Lucy Bagwell, Kynley Diener, Aubrey Dilly, Skylar Diveley, Rylie Farris, Hillary Hamilton, Reece Lindley, Reagan Meinhart, Saylor Morgan, Caroline Moses, Hemi Tomasello, and Penelope Watkins.

Miss Preteen contestants are Chayse Berkheimer, Jordyn Cole, Daisy Douglas, Sutton Faller, Khloe Fredrick, Alayna Gordman, Abby Grisamore, Isabella Hood, Stormy Murdock, Kaydence Perry, Melody Rhine, Gemma Shirley, Mia Stephen, Daisy Tell, Kynnady Tinsman, Piper Watkins, Kaylee Wilson, Elizabeth Woods.

Junior Miss contestants are: Emma Dyer, Arely Gonzalez, Audrina Gordon, Eisley Lyons, Demri Sanders, Sydney Starwalt, Gracie White.

Miss Mattoon contestants are: Lexie Decker, Kandaice Dyer, Morgan Prahl, Averie Smith, Laney Wright.

Finley Aiston

Finley Aiston
Lucy Bagwell

Lucy Bagwell
Kynley Diener

Kynley Diener
Aubrey Dilly

Aubrey Dilly
Skylar Diveley

Skylar Diveley
Rylie Farris

Rylie Farris
Hillary Hamilton

Hillary Hamilton
Reece Lindley

Reece Lindley
Reagan Meinhart

Reagan Meinhart
Saylor Morgan

Saylor Morgan
Caroline Moses

Caroline Moses
Hemi Tomasello

Hemi Tomasello
Penelope Watkins

Penelope Watkins
Emma Dyer

Emma Dyer
Arely Gonzalez

Arely Gonzalez
Eisley Lyons

Eisley Lyons
Demri Sanders

Demri Sanders
Sydney Starwalt

Sydney Starwalt
Gracie White

Gracie White
Chayse Berkheimer

Chayse Berkheimer
Jordyn Cole

Jordyn Cole
Daisy Douglas

Daisy Douglas
Sutton Faller

Sutton Faller
Khloe Fredrick

Khloe Fredrick
Alayna Gordman

Alayna Gordman
Abby Grisamore

Abby Grisamore
Isabella Hood

Isabella Hood
Stormy Murdock

Stormy Murdock
Kaydence Perry

Kaydence Perry
Melody Rhine

Melody Rhine
Gemma Shirley

Gemma Shirley
Mia Stephen

Mia Stephen
Daisy Tell

Daisy Tell
Kynnady Tinsman

Kynnady Tinsman
Kaylee Wilson

Kaylee Wilson
Elizabeth Woods

Elizabeth Woods
Lexie Decker

Lexie Decker
Kandaice Dyer

Kandaice Dyer
Morgan Prahl

Morgan Prahl
Averie Smith

Averie Smith
Laney Wright

Laney Wright
