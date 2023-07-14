Pictured, 2023 Miss Teen Bagelfest contestants, back row, left to right, Jazlyn Neff, Ella Hilgenburg and Brooklyn Fuller. Front row, Allison Gouveia, Hadlee Barr, Rebecca Moore and Morgan Fitt.
Pictured, 2023 Bagelfest Junior Miss contestants, left side, top to bottom, Melody Rhine, Mia Cornwell, Daisy Douglas, Nyla Primm and Camaron Wells. Center, 2022 Junior Miss Bagelfest Laney Fitt. Right side, Geonna Brunson, Parker Spear, Kaydence Perry, Lillian Thompson and Reya Boyer.
Pictured, 2023 Bagelfest preteen contestants, back row, left to right, Dezirea Nation, Maggie McClain, Trinade Dobbs and Olivia Dery. Front row, Brynn Crispin, 2022 Preteen Bagelfest Sutton Faller and Hannah Jeisy. Not pictured Aleenah Bennett and Kamrynn Brown.
Pictured, 2023 Bagelfest Little Miss contestants, back row, left to right, Reyna Perea, Makennley Dobbs, Prudence Swiech, 2022 Little Miss Bagelfest Lucy Bagwell, Mitchell Hawkins, Keljiyah Fleming and Vivian Sweeney. Front row, Emery Butler, Amayiah Brooks, Ava Young, Marilynn Jackson, Londyn Morales, Robinette Perea and June Hensley.
Little Miss contestants will be singing “When You Wish Upon A Star,” while Preteens will be dancing to “Dig a Little Deeper” from "The Princess and the Frog." Junior Miss contestants will be performing speeches about themselves, and Miss Teen contestants will perform speeches with a topic of “What Disney character best represents you.”
"The girls have worked all summer to prepare for the pageant, and so many friendships have been made," Fitt said.
Additional awards, like best personality, prettiest dress and prettiest smile will return this year, alongside a new fan favorite award.
Members of the Miss Bagelfest court will be featured in the Bagelfest parade that will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, from downtown to Peterson Park. The parade will be held after the free bagel breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at the Demars Center in Peterson Park.
