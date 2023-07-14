MATTOON — More than three dozen contestants will gather to compete for in the Miss Bagelfest Pageants on Saturday, July 15, at The Fields Church, 900 Dewitt Ave. East.

The Little Miss Bagelfest pageant (ages 5-8) is scheduled to start at noon, followed by the Preteen (9-11), Junior Miss (12-13), and Miss Teen (14-17) at 2 p.m.

"This is my 11th year directing the pageant. We are taking a little bit of a spin this year and going with a Disney theme for the pageant," said Heather Fitt.

Little Miss contestants will be singing “When You Wish Upon A Star,” while Preteens will be dancing to “Dig a Little Deeper” from "The Princess and the Frog." Junior Miss contestants will be performing speeches about themselves, and Miss Teen contestants will perform speeches with a topic of “What Disney character best represents you.”

"The girls have worked all summer to prepare for the pageant, and so many friendships have been made," Fitt said.

Additional awards, like best personality, prettiest dress and prettiest smile will return this year, alongside a new fan favorite award.

Members of the Miss Bagelfest court will be featured in the Bagelfest parade that will start at 10:30 a.m. Saturday, July 22, from downtown to Peterson Park. The parade will be held after the free bagel breakfast from 8-10 a.m. at the Demars Center in Peterson Park.

