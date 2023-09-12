IF YOU GO WHAT: CIL-Con, a paranormal, horror, gaming, and anime convention WHEN: Noon to 7 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday WHERE: Village Square Mall, 1910 S. Banker St., Effingham COST: Free admission ONLINE: facebook.com/TheCILCon

EFFINGHAM — The annual CIL-Con paranormal and pop culture event is set for Friday and Saturday at the Village Square Mall, where the seasonal Night Terrors of Effingham haunted attraction will be opening early for the occasion.

“We are very excited to be bringing CIL-Con to Effingham. The Village Square Mall and the community have been so supportive. We can’t wait to share this great event with a new crowd," said Becky Castillo, coordinator of the event.

This convention has drawn large crowds to its previous venue, the Cross County Mall in Mattoon, in recent years with its mixture of paranormal, horror, anime, and gaming activities.

The 2023 event is slated to include appearances by multimedia paranormal investigators Keith Age, Christopher and Philip Saint Booth, Paul Bradford, and Scott Tepperman. Also appearing will be actor Santiago Cirilo, who appeared on several episodes of "Walking Dead" and "Nashville Star," as well a variety of artists and authors.

“Guests will be speaking throughout the day on many topics including paranormal, tarot, and psychic abilities, along with many other topics,” Castillo said. She added that there will be more than 80 vendors of arts, crafts, metaphysical items, pop culture memorabilia, toys and more.

Scheduled activities on Saturday at CIL-Con will include a pet costume contest at 10:30 a.m., hosted by Pawsley's Pet Grooming, and a cosplay contest at 1 p.m., hosted by Phoenix Sisters Cosplay and Victory Born Cosplay. Food options on site will include the Hodge Podge gourmet grilled cheese food truck.

In addition, The Night Terrors of Effingham haunted attraction will be open 7:30-11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the mall. General admission will be $15, or $13 with a canned good or $12 with military identification.

Co-owner Bronson Moody said The Night Terrors, in its 13th year of operation, usually opens for the Halloween season in late September or early October. Moody said he and co-owner Kennedy Stever, who purchased this haunted attraction last year, decided to open for an early preview weekend for CIL-Con.

"CIL-Con goes pretty well with us. We figure it will be good for us, same clientele," Moody said. "We are pretty happy about it."

Castillo said she is always looking for ways to incorporate the host community into CIL-Con and bring tourism to that community. She said CIL-Con's free admission has been made possible by local sponsors, including the new Side by Side Gaming venue in Mattoon and the Effingham Tourism Board.

"We look forward to building new partnerships in Effingham and the surrounding area to make the event bigger and better," Castillo said.

