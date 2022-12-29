Paris High School gym suffers extensive water damage

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
PARIS — Paris High School's gym will be out of commission for the foreseeable future to repair damage caused by a broken water line.

Many US households face a big risk of pipes breaking during these extremely low weather conditions. Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has the story. 

According to a press release from Superintendent Jeremy Larson, a fire suppression line in the front gym lobby broke on Christmas Day, causing damage to the gym and other portions of the building, including the school's library.

Paris gym floor

Pictured is damage to the Paris High School gym floor near the front entrance in the lobby.
paris high school library

Water is seen covering the floor in the Paris High School library following a water line break.

The release stated that individuals responded to the school within 30 minutes of the line breaking and worked alongside restoration company ServPro throughout the evening in an attempt to avoid any further loss. School administrators are working with the school's insurance company, flooring companies, plumbers, electricians, and other experts to clean up the site and repair the damage.

After further examination, it was determined the floor would need to be replaced despite various drying techniques and mitigation efforts.

The replacement is expected to take several months. 

Paris gym floor

Pictured are cuts in the gym floor at Paris High School made to examine the damage done by a broken water line.

In the meantime, classes will resume Jan. 4 as planned, but events planned to take place in the gym will be reworked. The school administration is currently looking for alternative venues for physical education courses, athletic programs, May Fete and graduation so they will not be affected.

Coaches will work with their teams to communicate any changes to scheduling and location for practices and games. The athletic director will update social media weekly with a schedule of events.

Contact Corryn Brock at 217-238-6858. Follow her on Twitter at @corryn_brock.

